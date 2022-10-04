Read full article on original website
Related
First Look: Cooler Master’s Super Light MM712 Gaming Mouse Glides Through Air Effortlessly
Cooler Master, a company well-known for its interesting gaming peripherals and computer components, is today introducing the world to the Cooler Master MM712 Gaming Mouse. Built with speed and precision in mind, the mouse weighs a mere 59g, has an adjustable DPI of up to 19,000, and even has hybrid wireless connectivity, all for $69.99. Any PC gamer knows that the key to improving is your tech way beyond just having one of the best gaming PCs. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard, what you’re using has a huge influence on how well you...
notebookcheck.net
Budget-oriented Fydetab Duo convertible with ARM-based processor coming soon
ARM Convertible / 2-in-1 Linux / Unix Tablet Touchscreen. The Fydetab Duo convertible is assembled by the developers of FydeOS - a popular fork of Chromium OS. Design-wise, this convertible looks similar to a Microsoft Surface Pro with a detachable kickstand and keyboard, but the QHD screen is slightly smaller at 12.35 inches (2560 x 1600).
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet previewed again with novel wireless charging speaker dock
Google continues to tease the Pixel Tablet, which the company has confirmed is the device's official name. Still on track for a 2023 release, the Pixel Tablet will rely on the new Tensor G2 chipset and can double as a Nest Hub Max when needed. Google has previewed the Pixel...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design and specifications leak for upcoming dual-driver earbuds
OnLeaks has revealed that OnePlus is developing a successor to the Buds Pro, which arrived just over a year ago. Although the leaker has not showcased the earbuds' design yet, they claim that OnePlus will sell them in green, matte black and white colourways. Presumably, the new green colour option will ship with a colour-matched charging case and ear tips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit Falcon leaks as the alleged product name of the Zepp brand's most premium smartwatch yet
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Signs of a new Amazfit smartwatch made of unusually high-end materials and set to launch in 2022 might have invited speculation that it would debut as something like a GTR 4 Pro. However, according to a leak freshly posted in an "exclusive" fashion by GSMArena, the Zepp Health brand has settled on a completely different name for the new wearable instead.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display
Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 will drop the 'disappointing' Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of its predecessor in favor of a more reliable 5G platform
OPPO is now projected to have another new generation of its premium mid-range Reno series in the works. Most recently, the leaker known as The Factory Manager's Classmate on Weibo claims to have caught sight of a retail box allegedly belonging to one of these apparently impending devices. The packaging,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Steam Deck: Valve finally makes powerful gaming handheld freely orderable
Valve has announced a change to ordering the Steam Deck, having sped up the pre-order process during the summer. Available since July 2021, it often took Valve nine months or so to fulfil early pre-orders. Following early units shipping, Valve then opened a wait list system for most of the year. As a result, second-hand prices rocketed, mirroring availability issues with AMD Radeon RX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX desktop graphics cards.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 Pro seems to uphold its series' reputation for repairability in a new tear-down video
The new Pixel 7 Pro has only been on the market for a grand total of 1 day thus far; however, it has featured in a new PBKReviews video already. The YouTube teardown specialist took the 2022 Google flagship apart to get an idea of how easy it might be to restore the device independently if necessary.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch specs leak online
Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared numerous Pixel Watch specifications just over a day before the smartwatch's launch. Supposedly sourced from a French retailer, the leak does not contain pricing information. However, Google is rumoured to have set Pixel Watch pricing at US$349, with US$399 for the LTE model. According to...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7: Shrunken flagship launches in three colours with Google Tensor G2 chipset
The Pixel 7 has arrived and is already available to pre-order. Shipping with a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro or money off the Pixel Watch if you pre-order before October 17, the Pixel 7 has many of the same features as the Pixel 7 Pro but in a chassis that is even smaller than the Pixel 6.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch Fit 2 review: Slim smartwatch from chic to sporty
In Huawei's smartwatch portfolio, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 takes over the role of a compact and, if desired, elegant fitness watch. The smartwatch, which also passes for a large fitness tracker and with which Huawei primarily targets female customers, is available in three different model lines: Active Edition, Classic Edition and Elegant Edition. Only the materials, prices, and included wristbands differ, but not the technical features and functions.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch: Unboxing photos show thick display bezels as watch band prices leak
Fresh leaks have revealed more information about the Pixel Watch before the device's impending introduction. Not only unboxing photos emerged, but also hands-on photos of the smartwatch's proprietary watch band, which Amazon has confirmed will cost at least £49 each. Google Pixel Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google is just...
notebookcheck.net
Oppo A77s arrives with a stylish design powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 silicon
The Oppo A77s has arrived, with the handset launching first in Thailand. While Oppo has not confirmed global availability yet, it has detailed that the A77s sells for THB 8,999 (~US$241) in Thailand. Unsurprisingly, the Oppo A77s is a mid-range smartphone, which means that Oppo has employed some cost-saving measures.
notebookcheck.net
New spec details and pricing for the first RISC-V laptops revealed by Alibaba
Back in July this year, Xcalibyte was announcing pre-orders for the first RISC-V laptops dubbed Roma, but there was no info on pricing and availability. The Roma laptops are now available to order from Alibaba, and the spec sheet was updated with more details. Prices start at US$1499, with the first batch expected to ship in Q4 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Lots of battery power, but quite heavy
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and weighs a hefty 240 grams with all the glass and the stainless steel frame. At least it is well-balanced and not too top-heavy, so it still feels good in the hands. The Apple A16 processor with 6...
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero 20 launched for under €500 with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera and a 90 Hz AMOLED display
Infinix has introduced the Zero 20, a cheaper alternative to the Zero Ultra. Still a mid-range handset, the Zero 20 relies on the MediaTek Helio G99, a 6 nm chipset also found in the Xiaomi Redmi Pad. Announced earlier this year, the Helio G99 has six ARM Cortex-A55 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520
Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Chipset details revealed following Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launches
While Google decided against revealing technical data for the Tensor G2, XDA Developers is on hand to reveal specifics about the new chipset. Like the A16 Bionic, it seems that the Tensor G2 will only offer moderate improvements over last year's Google Tensor. Yesterday, Google presented the Tensor G2, a...
Comments / 0