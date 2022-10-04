ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

First Look: Cooler Master’s Super Light MM712 Gaming Mouse Glides Through Air Effortlessly

Cooler Master, a company well-known for its interesting gaming peripherals and computer components, is today introducing the world to the Cooler Master MM712 Gaming Mouse. Built with speed and precision in mind, the mouse weighs a mere 59g, has an adjustable DPI of up to 19,000, and even has hybrid wireless connectivity, all for $69.99. Any PC gamer knows that the key to improving is your tech way beyond just having one of the best gaming PCs. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard, what you’re using has a huge influence on how well you...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Budget-oriented Fydetab Duo convertible with ARM-based processor coming soon

ARM Convertible / 2-in-1 Linux / Unix Tablet Touchscreen. The Fydetab Duo convertible is assembled by the developers of FydeOS - a popular fork of Chromium OS. Design-wise, this convertible looks similar to a Microsoft Surface Pro with a detachable kickstand and keyboard, but the QHD screen is slightly smaller at 12.35 inches (2560 x 1600).
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Design and specifications leak for upcoming dual-driver earbuds

OnLeaks has revealed that OnePlus is developing a successor to the Buds Pro, which arrived just over a year ago. Although the leaker has not showcased the earbuds' design yet, they claim that OnePlus will sell them in green, matte black and white colourways. Presumably, the new green colour option will ship with a colour-matched charging case and ear tips.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Impressive performance under testing

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch POLED panel with enhanced Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The processor is a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by a generous 12 GB of RAM. A nominal 256 GB is available for data storage; microSD support is not available. The display in particular, with its high brightness reserves, performs well under testing. However, this is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only switches between 60, 90 and 120 Hz in automatic mode. 144 Hz can only be used when if it is permanently activated.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Amazfit Falcon leaks as the alleged product name of the Zepp brand's most premium smartwatch yet

Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Signs of a new Amazfit smartwatch made of unusually high-end materials and set to launch in 2022 might have invited speculation that it would debut as something like a GTR 4 Pro. However, according to a leak freshly posted in an "exclusive" fashion by GSMArena, the Zepp Health brand has settled on a completely different name for the new wearable instead.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Mid-range smartphone debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and 120 Hz display

Infinix has brought another mid-range smartphone, having recently launched the Zero 20 and the Zero Ultra globally. As the company's marketing images stress, the new smartphone sits within its 'Hot' series, seemingly a lower-order offering than the 'Zero' series. Regardless, the Hot 20 5G shares a few details with its Zero siblings, namely a high refresh rate display and a high-megapixel camera.
CELL PHONES
Steam Deck: Valve finally makes powerful gaming handheld freely orderable

Valve has announced a change to ordering the Steam Deck, having sped up the pre-order process during the summer. Available since July 2021, it often took Valve nine months or so to fulfil early pre-orders. Following early units shipping, Valve then opened a wait list system for most of the year. As a result, second-hand prices rocketed, mirroring availability issues with AMD Radeon RX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX desktop graphics cards.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Watch specs leak online

Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared numerous Pixel Watch specifications just over a day before the smartwatch's launch. Supposedly sourced from a French retailer, the leak does not contain pricing information. However, Google is rumoured to have set Pixel Watch pricing at US$349, with US$399 for the LTE model. According to...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch Fit 2 review: Slim smartwatch from chic to sporty

In Huawei's smartwatch portfolio, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 takes over the role of a compact and, if desired, elegant fitness watch. The smartwatch, which also passes for a large fitness tracker and with which Huawei primarily targets female customers, is available in three different model lines: Active Edition, Classic Edition and Elegant Edition. Only the materials, prices, and included wristbands differ, but not the technical features and functions.
NFL
notebookcheck.net

New spec details and pricing for the first RISC-V laptops revealed by Alibaba

Back in July this year, Xcalibyte was announcing pre-orders for the first RISC-V laptops dubbed Roma, but there was no info on pricing and availability. The Roma laptops are now available to order from Alibaba, and the spec sheet was updated with more details. Prices start at US$1499, with the first batch expected to ship in Q4 2022.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Lots of battery power, but quite heavy

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display and weighs a hefty 240 grams with all the glass and the stainless steel frame. At least it is well-balanced and not too top-heavy, so it still feels good in the hands. The Apple A16 processor with 6...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Infinix Zero Ultra: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 wielding smartphone arrives with industry-leading fast charging for US$520

Earlier this month, Infinix lifted the lid on the Zero Ultra, a smartphone that boasts 180 W wired charging and a 200 MP primary camera, likely the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 found in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its Chinese variant, and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Now, Infinix has revealed the handset's pricing, as well as its full specifications.
CELL PHONES

