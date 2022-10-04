Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
1380kcim.com
Investigation Leads To Felony Drug Trafficking Charges For Storm Lake Man
A Storm Lake man faces at least 10 criminal charges, including drug trafficking, following a month-long investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department. According to authorities, they initiated the investigation into 27-year-old Steven Ray Allbee after allegations Allbee had sold a quantity of drugs to another individual in Storm Lake. Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard in Storm Lake and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Allbee surrendered himself to law enforcement Wednesday, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony, and various misdemeanor charges. Allbee’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Buena Vista County District Court.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
kicdam.com
Drug Charges Filed Against Two Men Following Weekend Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged with drug offenses following a weekend traffic stop in Pocahontas County. The initial call to police came in shortly before eight o’clock Saturday evening for a reckless driver on Highway 10 west of Laurens. The vehicle was eventually stopped in town with 18-year-old Anthony Jones and 19-year-old Austin Seiler both being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Report
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests between September 16 and September 27. Guillermo Perez Sanchez, age 33, of Schaller, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 59 on September 16th. Sanchez was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Control.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Prison After Violating Probation
A Jefferson man violated conditions of his probation and was recently sentenced to prison. According to court documents, 46-year-old Sean Shell violated his probation when a search warrant was executed at his home on August 17th in the 200 block of North Maple Street in Jefferson. A police officer found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Shell was serving two years on probation after pleading guilty to a felony for his third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance this past May, as part of an overall drug investigation involving multiple people.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Mike Andersen of Breda is running as the Republican candidate for the District 2 Carroll County Supervisor seat against Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Andersen is a lifelong Carroll County resident, and he and his wife, Dani, have three children. Andersen is self-employed, running a trucking firm with his family and a spray-foam insulation company. This is Andersen’s first political campaign, but he says he has been thinking of running for office off and on for the past several years.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported Following A Semi Vs. Car Accident In Jefferson Monday Morning
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a semi vs car accident early yesterday (Monday) morning. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 7:58 a.m. A 2006 Peterbilt Semi owned by Schroeder Farming Inc. of Vail and operated by Tanner Hardman of Wall Lake was southbound on North Elm Street in the inside lane. A vehicle in front of the semi was signaling to turn left onto Central Ave. Authorities say Hardman was not going to slow down in time, so the semi attempted to switch lanes and collided with a 2013 Ford Econoline Van owned and operated by Amy Purdie of Jefferson. The Purdie vehicle was leaving the posted stop sign at Central Ave and was turning to the south in the outside lane. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Purdie van sustained disabling damage valued at $5,000, while the Peterbilt reported $500 in damages. Hardman was cited for failure to stop and assure clear distance ahead.
1380kcim.com
Lake City Administrator Eric Wood Has Been Put On Paid Administrative Leave
Following allegations of felonious misconduct in office, two counts of suborning perjury, and obstructing prosecution Lake City Administrator Eric Wood has been put on paid administrative leave. The city has hired former City Administrator Lee Vogt as the interim. At Monday’s City Council meeting, a closed session occurred under Iowa Code 21.5 (1)(c) “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hire, performance or discharge is being considered.” No action came out of the closed session. Vogt provided an update on the current situation at City Hall.
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
1380kcim.com
The City Of Lake View Is Wrapping Up A Housing Grant Program
The City of Lake View is nearing the end of a housing grant program that helped develop homes within the community. The development came through a Community Development Block Grant (GDBG), and City Administrator Scott Peterson says they were awarded this grant a couple of years ago. The program was...
1380kcim.com
Lake View Lifts Boil Advisory For Water Customers
Lake View city officials announced this (Friday) morning that the boil order issued earlier this week for customers on the community’s water supply has been lifted. The advisory was announced Wednesday when a machinery failure in the system resulted in chlorine levels dropping below permissible levels. Residents no longer need to boil their water before use. Officials thanked customers for their patience and understanding while the order was still active. Individuals with questions can contact Lake View City Hall at 712-657-2634.
1380kcim.com
A New Child Care Center Is Now Open In The Glidden Area
In August, parents in the Glidden community were given a new option regarding childcare services. Childcare in rural Iowa has been a problem for a while now, and some blame can be attributed to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which forced many providers to close their doors. In Iowa alone, more than $953 Million is lost annually because of the shortage of childcare facilities. Yesterday (Thursday), organizers and donors to the Lil Wildcat Education Center hosted a ribbon cutting to open a new provider in Carroll County officially.
1380kcim.com
Rep. Best Seeks Fifth Term In Iowa House Unopposed In New District 11
State Representative Brian Best of Glidden will be the sole candidate to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for the newly redrawn House District 11 for the upcoming midterm elections. District 11 encompasses the entirety of Carroll and Audubon Counties, the southeastern half of Shelby County, and a small section of northeastern Pottawattamie County. While the district’s geography has changed, its demographics have not. Best says he plans to continue representing rural Iowans’ values and beliefs at the statehouse as one of the longest-serving members of the Iowa House.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Will Meet Tonight To Accept The City Manager’s Resignation
The Carroll City Council will meet tonight (Wednesday) for a special meeting to accept the City Manager’s resignation. Last week Mike Pogge-Weaver was selected to become the new City Administrator in Johnston. Two items on the council’s agenda tonight: City Manager Resignation and discussion of the vacancy. The council will convene at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Individuals can watch the meeting live from the city’s cable access channel or on their YouTube page. A link to the agenda and YouTube page can be found included with this story on our website. Pogge-Weaver’s last day is Thursday, November 3.
1380kcim.com
Residents In North Audubon Issued Boil Advisory Until Further Notice
The City of Audubon issued a boil advisory Tuesday evening after several residences on the north side of town lost water services. The homes falling under the order include Division Street north of Broadway Street and the area north of Northwestern Avenue between U.S. Highway 71 and Division Street. All water to be used for consumption, including making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes, should be boiled for at least one minute before use, or alternatives, such as bottled water, should be used. The boil order for this area will remain in effect until further notice. Individuals with questions should contact Audubon City Hall by calling 712-563-3269.
1380kcim.com
Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig will be held 2:00 P.M, Monday, October 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 9. She passed away Thursday, October 6 at Gracewell / Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
