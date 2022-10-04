The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a semi vs car accident early yesterday (Monday) morning. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 7:58 a.m. A 2006 Peterbilt Semi owned by Schroeder Farming Inc. of Vail and operated by Tanner Hardman of Wall Lake was southbound on North Elm Street in the inside lane. A vehicle in front of the semi was signaling to turn left onto Central Ave. Authorities say Hardman was not going to slow down in time, so the semi attempted to switch lanes and collided with a 2013 Ford Econoline Van owned and operated by Amy Purdie of Jefferson. The Purdie vehicle was leaving the posted stop sign at Central Ave and was turning to the south in the outside lane. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Purdie van sustained disabling damage valued at $5,000, while the Peterbilt reported $500 in damages. Hardman was cited for failure to stop and assure clear distance ahead.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO