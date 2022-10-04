Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power
HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
North Platte Telegraph
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
North Platte Telegraph
Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative
Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Standiford has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work
Melanie Standiford has told countless stories as a print and broadcast journalist for more than two decades, including the last five years with KNOP, the NBC affiliate in North Platte. But after she was quoted in a Flatwater Free Press story about her involvement in a ballot initiative to ban...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: five, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, twenty) (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 16, Year: 40. (Month: four; Day: sixteen; Year: forty) Pick 3. 2-8-5 (two, eight, five)
North Platte Telegraph
Flags to fly at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday to sunset Sunday. As Americans gather for the National...
North Platte Telegraph
Biggest question in Nebraska politics: Does Pete Ricketts want to be a U.S. senator?
With Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse seemingly ready to accept a big job in academia and resign his seat, one big question swirled through Nebraska politics Thursday. And that fundamental question in turn leads to others:. If so, would he consider appointing himself to the Senate?. Could the choice slide...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts punts decision to next governor to appoint replacement for Ben Sasse if he resigns
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts made clear on Friday that not he, but the next Nebraska governor, will select a replacement for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign to become president of the University of Florida. Ricketts issued a statement Friday afternoon after speculation that he...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: two; Day: seventeen; Year: eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Donated Malcolm X books offer Nebraska inmates story of 'redemption and perseverance'
A donation of books Friday will provide Nebraska prison inmates more opportunities to learn about an Omaha native who spent time in prison before becoming a leading voice for Black Americans and an internationally known human rights activist. The Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation gave 96 copies of “The Autobiography of...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules
The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
