Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

CNPPID gets update on consolidation with Dawson Public Power

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors received an update on negotiations involving the potential consolidation with the Dawson Public Power District at its monthly meeting on Monday. The main topic of discussion was the configuration of the new board of directors...
HOLDREGE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Cases made for, against Nebraska voter ID initiative

Two opposing voices stated their opinions Thursday afternoon on a state initiative to make Nebraska voters present valid photo identification to cast a ballot. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner who appeared on behalf of state Sen. Julie Slama, and Mike Forsythe, a representative from Civic Nebraska, each addressed Initiative 432 during the 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre in North Platte.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: five, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, twenty) (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 16, Year: 40. (Month: four; Day: sixteen; Year: forty) Pick 3. 2-8-5 (two, eight, five)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: two; Day: seventeen; Year: eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help. The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.
NEBRASKA STATE

