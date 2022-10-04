Several weeks ago, my curiosity got the better of me and I met with candidate for sheriff Tracy Murphy to ask him “why?”. Why was he running and did he know what a campaign would involve and how hard it is historically to unseat an incumbent sheriff? After we met, I concluded he may not know what kind of effort is required in countywide campaigns, but then again neither did I when I ran.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO