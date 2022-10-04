Read full article on original website
As long as it takes | Right to strike at risk | Refuse to quit
► From the (Centralia) Chronicle — Weyerhaeuser strike continues into 4th week; employees to vote on latest proposal — The fourth week of Weyerhaeuser employees’ strike began with workers preparing to vote on the company’s latest contract proposal. But because the terms are still short of what the workers demand, Lewis County’s Weyerhaeuser employees expect their fellow union members to vote down the proposal and continue the strike. While picketing outside a company research facility on Pearl Street in Centralia on Tuesday, Weyerhaeuser mechanic Wayne Pace said:
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
Weird Weather: The Mystery of the 'Oakville Blobs'
In August 1994, Oakville, Washington, police officer David Lacey was driving his cruiser on patrol when he noticed it had begun to rain. This wasn’t unusual in Oakville, where waterdrops could splatter against windshields 275 days out of the year. But something about this storm seemed different. When Lacey...
Rainier Resident to Compete in Ironman World Championships
Linda Johnson started with gymnastics at a young age and has always strived to do athletic activities ever since. The Rainier resident traveled to Kona, Hawaii last weekend to prepare for her participation in the Ironman World Championships after working toward the goal for several years. The event will take place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. She had previously competed in Ironman events and triathlons across the United States and in Canada and Panama.
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
John McCroskey Commentary: Thoughts on the Lewis County Sheriff Race From a Former Sheriff
Several weeks ago, my curiosity got the better of me and I met with candidate for sheriff Tracy Murphy to ask him “why?”. Why was he running and did he know what a campaign would involve and how hard it is historically to unseat an incumbent sheriff? After we met, I concluded he may not know what kind of effort is required in countywide campaigns, but then again neither did I when I ran.
Karma the Dog: Chehalis Woman’s ‘Dangerous’ Pet Set to Be Euthanized
In the next few days, a 7-year-old female rottweiler named Karma will face euthanasia after a Chehalis woman chose to keep the dog — despite Lewis County designating it as “dangerous” — and failed to comply with related codes to keep her pet. Through tears, Rebecca...
Warren RV park plans collapse
The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
Kohr Explores: Vancouver’s food scene with Dine the Couve
Here's another good reason to hop over the Interstate Bridge. Vancouver's rapidly expanding food scene will be on full display for Dine the Couve.
94 rabbits rescued from Vancouver home
34 of the rabbits are now with foster volunteers. The remaining 60 rabbits are being held in the shelter.
Vancouver teacher wins $100K award for teaching construction, inspiring teens
Evergreen High School construction teacher Bill Culver got called down to his principal’s office on Tuesday morning, supposedly because of some glitch in an online training course he’d completed. It was a ruse to lure Culver to a surprise announcement: the Vancouver teacher was one of five educators...
Vancouver Police Asking For Help To Solve Shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Police is asking for help to solve a shooting. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the intersection of NE 62nd and NE Fourth Plain on August 8th found a man shot several times. The man remains hospitalized. Detectives don’t have any suspects.
WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
