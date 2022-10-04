ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA DOH: Update on Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Healthcare Settings during the COVID-19 Pandemic

MedicalXpress

Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year

Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing

The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Long-term care, home care rehab directors, physical therapists see modest salary increases

Director of rehabilitation salaries increased 4.22% year-over-year in the long-term care sector—nursing homes and short-term rehabilitation facilities—and 3.52% in home health agencies, according to the 16th annual Rehabilitation Salary & Benefits Report released Tuesday by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. Physical therapist rates increased 3.33% year-over-year in...
HEALTH SERVICES
McKnight's

The challenges of transitional care, and how to meet them

Transitional care — a set of actions put in place when a patient leaves a hospital or skilled nursing facility — is a vital part of the care journey and one that has increased in importance as more and more Americans over the age of 65 have expressed a preference for aging in place.
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Telehealth patients flocking to virtual appointments for some routine care

The routine physician's office visit is experiencing disruption at the hands of virtual care technology. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, a growing majority of consumers now say they prefer telehealth over in-person visits for a wide range of routine care, including prescription refills, reviews of medication options and to discuss medical results.
HEALTH
AMA

Health care organizations urge protection for physicians and patients

WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Medical Association (AMA) and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) unite in support of physicians and hospitals who have been threatened and attacked in recent months. The groups sent a letter (PDF) to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department...
HEALTH SERVICES
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living could become part of CMS’ proposed national healthcare provider directory

Senior living providers are among the stakeholders being solicited for feedback by the federal government on a potential national centralized healthcare provider and services directory. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday released a request for information seeking public input on a potential National Directory of Healthcare Providers...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Policy, resources crucial for lung cancer screening, says study

A Veterans Health Administration project that provided resources for lung cancer screening programs increased the number of veterans screened, according to a study published in the September issue of the journal Chest. "We showed that resources made a difference in the rates of lung cancer screening," said Jennifer Lewis, MD,...
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Ongoing discrimination leads to a setback in prevention, treatment of AIDS

The world is losing the battle against AIDS due to ongoing discrimination around preventative medicines, testing and treatments, an international conference has been warned. While there has been progress in tackling the disease, the latest report from the United Nations AIDS program (UNAIDS) shows that in the past two years there has been a “frightening” setback in prevention, treatment and funding for the AIDS response.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS System Edits Saved Millions in Medicare Overpayments to Hospitals

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) discovered improper Medicare payments totaling $39.3 million to acute-care hospitals from 2016 to 2021. Changes to CMS' system significantly reduced Medicare overpayments to acute-care hospitals for outpatient services provided to beneficiaries who were inpatients of other facilities, according to anaudit by OIG. The report...
HEALTH SERVICES
medtechdive.com

Medical machine-learning studies lack high-quality clinical trials, review shows

A systematic review of randomized clinical trials of machine-learning interventions has found a lack of high-quality studies of the technologies. The literature review, details of which were published in the journal JAMA Open Network, found 41 randomized clinical trials (RCTs) of medical machine-learning interventions. The RCTs failed to meet reporting guidelines and lacked participants from underrepresented minority groups.
HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

Researchers find elevated lead levels at child care facilities across N.C.

It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of the state Department of Health and Human Services, included more than 4,000 child care facilities from across the state. It’s the largest peer-reviewed data set of its kind in the U.S., according to Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, director of Environmental Health and Water Quality at RTI.
PUBLIC HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Patient-reported outcome measures in cardiovascular disease have limited validation of psychometric properties

1. In 50 patient-reported outcome measures evaluated, only a small minority reported the validation of all Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recommended psychometric properties. 2. Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) rarely had psychometric properties rated as sufficient by consensus-based standards. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: PROs are reported directly by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

