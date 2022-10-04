ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Kings County, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Gopro Camera#Traffic Accident#Gopro
KMPH.com

Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Man Found Shot And Killed In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was found dead near a liquor store in Woodville Tuesday afternoon. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168. When they arrived, a man was found dead in a parking lot near Woodville Liquor Store.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 dead in Highway 46 crash

Update: Two people have been confirmed dead, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Update: Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been cleared and are now open as of 8:02 a.m. At least one person has died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officer-involved shooting investigation in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Coalinga on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Jayne Avenue and Juniper Ridge Road. Officials said officers with the Coalinga Police Department were involved in the shooting. Investigators have […]
COALINGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy