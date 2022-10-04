Read full article on original website
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Shaw Avenue
Fresno Police say a motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
15-year-old boy dead, another hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Pixley, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy has died after a drive-by shooting in Tulare County Friday evening. Another 15-year-old was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
KMJ
Officials Identify Man In Traffic Stop That Led To Officer-involved Shooting In Coalinga
COALINGA, Calif. (KMJ) — Fresno County Sheriff’s along with Coalinga Police identified 22-year-old Oscar Contreras of Coalinga as the main suspect in a traffic stop in Coalinga that led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers say he failed to pull over leading them into a chase which...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno
Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand Thursday.
Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
Road closures coming to Fresno for work on high-speed rail project
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced multiple closures coming up along Golden State Boulevard and Barstow Avenue in Fresno for utility work.
WATCH: Body camera footage released of Fresno officer-involved shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body camera footage of officers opening fire on a suspect accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy in January. On January 2, officers said they received information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gabriel Mata, a known gang member who was wanted for a felony domestic violence […]
KMPH.com
Debris fire burns multiple structures in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A debris fire burned multiple small structures inside a backyard of a Clovis home. The Clovis and Fresno County Fire Departments responded to a home on Willow and Santa Ana Avenues Friday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire spread to a couple of sheds in...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 2 dead on Hwy 46 after semi-trailers crash head-on, vehicle found with them trapped
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) A CHP investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man was driving a 2002 Freightliner eastbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2010 Freightliner westbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed.
KMJ
Man Found Shot And Killed In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was found dead near a liquor store in Woodville Tuesday afternoon. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168. When they arrived, a man was found dead in a parking lot near Woodville Liquor Store.
2 dead in Highway 46 crash
Update: Two people have been confirmed dead, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Update: Westbound lanes of Highway 46 have been cleared and are now open as of 8:02 a.m. At least one person has died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger suffered major injuries in a […]
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
Officer-involved shooting investigation in Coalinga
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Coalinga on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Jayne Avenue and Juniper Ridge Road. Officials said officers with the Coalinga Police Department were involved in the shooting. Investigators have […]
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
