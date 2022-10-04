Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

