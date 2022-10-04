Read full article on original website
Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, Little Falls
Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, resident of Little Falls, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, October 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Jean H. Pesek, 81, Waite Park
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Jean H. Pesek, 81, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.
George William Lancaster, 81, Royalton
George William Lancaster of Royalton, MN, passed away October 3, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 7th. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. With the funeral commencing at 11. https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/george-lancaster-8098083. George was born November 14, 1940 to William and Vera...
George “Junior” C. Haag, 88, Eden Valley
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for George “Junior” Haag, age 88, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be in Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
Peter Raymond Fussy, 55, Little Falls
Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
Cold Spring Promotes Dockendorf To Full Time City Administrator
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Cold Spring has a new city administrator. During Wednesday's Special City Council Meeting, the council approved a one-year contract to make Kris Dockendorf the full-time city administrator. Dockendorf had been serving in the role on an interim basis, following the resignation of Brigid Murphy in...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Ronald E. Schmitz, 71, Sauk Rapids
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ronald E. Schmitz, age 71, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained working in the woods, doing something he loved. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
Detour Starts Wednesday West of the Rice Bridge
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A popular Mississippi River crossing north of Sartell won't be accessible from the Stearns County side of the river starting Wednesday. County crews are starting the paving work for the project at Stearns County Roads 1, 2 and 17 west of the Rice Bridge. The...
New St. Ben’s, St. John’s President Settling In To Role
COLLEGEVILLE/ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The new president of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University is busy settling into the new role this fall. Brian Bruess started the job on July 1st and becomes the first person to lead both schools at the same time. He says...
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
Election 2022: Ten On The Ballot For Becker School Board
BECKER (WJON News) - There are a total of ten names on the ballot for Becker School Board. With seven individuals running for three four-year seats and three running for two two-year seats, the six-member Becker School Board will welcome five new faces after election day. Here are the candidates for the four-year term on the board:
Update: Patrol Releases Name of Man Seriously Hurt in Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the young man seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. Troopers say 23-year-old Daniel Modi of St. Cloud has life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He...
Update: Maple Grove Greenhouse Fire Possible Arson
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- The large fire at a Maple Grove greenhouse on Sunday morning is now being investigated as possible arson. Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department are jointly investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have identified five juveniles as persons of interest.
