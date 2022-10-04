Read full article on original website
WHAT IS FEED3 (FD3) – A NEW CRYPTOCURRENCY USERS SHOULD KEEP THEIR EYES OPEN FOR
The crypto market is an open platform that allows developers to introduce new projects with vast applications. Web 3.0 is one of the new technology based on blockchain technology. It plans to revolutionize the web and digital world by allowing users to own and control their data. This next-generation technology...
Data Shows High Profit Taking In These Cryptocurrencies
Gains had piled up across various cryptocurrencies during the bull market. It was during this time that digital assets across the space had rallied to new all-time highs, painting the charts a pretty shade of green. However, with the advent of the bear market, cryptocurrencies began to lose their value, but there have been various recoveries here and there. Data shows that 3 assets have seen massive profit-taking during such recoveries.
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies You Must Invest In 2023: Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), and Flasko (FLSK)
In 2022, the crypto market has suffered a lot, which has made investors skeptical about many cryptocurrencies that are popularly on the market but have been gradually losing their worth in the early months of 2022. Capital is attracted to promising new platforms that have solid foundations and are backed...
3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple
This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
7 Most Sustainable Crypto Tokens for 2022
IMPT (IMPT) — The Most Sustainable Crypto Token of 2022. Earthling (ETLG) — Green Token that Simplifies Climate Action. Chia (XCH) — Secure, Compliant, and Sustainable Crypto Token. KlimaDao (KLIMA) — Pioneering Green Token that Defies Climate Change. Tamadoge (TAMA) — Sustainable Crypto Token with High...
Three Crypto Projects Keeping Your Investments Safe In 2022: Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Algorand
It is important to stay safe when navigating the crypto ecosystem. Looking out for projects like Big Eyes Coin with security verification or Bitcoin with their user-verified reports of safety is crucial, as without them, you could be at risk. Scams, rug-pulls and other nefarious activity is an unfortunate side...
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage
The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?
Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
5 Best Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2022
Presales are often the best time to get involved in potentially exciting cryptocurrency projects. Private and public presales provide the opportunity to invest in a project at what could possibly be the lowest price before it hits centralized and decentralized exchanges. Typically, a project would use the presale as seed...
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore
Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?
As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
Big Eyes Coin Raises Over 200K in 12 hrs. Could Big Eyes become the next Top Crypto Investment?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently getting a lot of attention as its success in the third stage of its presale is increasing rapidly. In the last 12 hours, the coin has raised over 200K and is set to keep growing throughout the coming weeks. Crypto investors are now wondering...
Why Bitcoin Miner Revenues Are The Biggest Bear Market Loser
Data shows the Bitcoin miner revenues have plunged down by around 81% since the October peak, here’s why. Bitcoin Miner Revenues Have Lost Big During Bear Market. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC miners’ hashprice is now just down to $0.077 per TH/s.
Big Eyes Coin vs Cardano – Which Cryptocurrency Has The NFTs With The Most Potential?
Big Eyes coin (BIG) has exploded onto the cryptocurrency scene by generating close to 4 million dollars during its pre sale. Just when you think the hype behind meme coins is starting to fade, Big Eyes coin emerges to prove that crypto is not all about blockchains, decentralized apps, and various other technological developments.
Can New Fitness Crypto, Runfy Token, Make You x20 Profits Like Ethereum And Binance Coin?
In a wild bear market like this, no doubt, all crypto traders are looking for reliable crypto projects that could give them multiple profits. Runfy Token (RUNF) is a new crypto project championing health fitness, and it has the potential to make its early adopters earn x20 profits, just like the BNB and ETH tokens. Let’s check it out.
Best Cryptocurrencies Lined Up to Launch in 2023
As we enter the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to begin casting our sights into the next year to try and identify some of the best cryptocurrency projects lined up to launch in 2023. It might seem a little soon to think so far ahead, but it’s always...
Flasko Presale Gains Traction As Monero (XMR) And Stellar (XLM) Continues To Struggle
The crypto sector continues to be profitable with its constantly evolving dynamics and quickly changing structure. And because the elements to succeed in this industry widely differ, choosing to invest in the upcoming introduction of new coins may give a lot of potential. Flasko is a new initiative that has...
By The Numbers: Crypto Winter Mergers And Acquisitions
Crypto mergers and acquisitions are up significantly in the last 2 years, and the exchanges have been leading the charge in this regard. These crypto exchanges have taken to buying out the competition in a bid to not only expand their operations but to stay one step ahead of their competitors. This has led to a buying spree in the market that has not slowed despite the bear market.
As Uniglo.io (GLO) Presale Phase 3 Starts, Solana (SOL) And Fantom (FTM) VCs Alameda Rumored To Have Purchased
As with any start-up, be it a restaurant, tech company, or crypto project, having a set of quality investors from the very beginning with the ability to provide additional support and capital is one way of ensuring the longevity of a project. Uniglo. Uniglo, a new project due to launch...
DeFi Protocol Bancor Voting to Burn Over 10% Of BNT Token Supply
There’s no denying the fact that the global macroeconomic landscape has continued to deteriorate rapidly over the past year or so, thanks, in large part, to the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing measures (such as interest rate hikes). This has caused liquidity to dry up globally, thereby affecting a whole host of markets, including stocks, commodities, and crypto.
