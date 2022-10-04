ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

WHAT IS FEED3 (FD3) – A NEW CRYPTOCURRENCY USERS SHOULD KEEP THEIR EYES OPEN FOR

The crypto market is an open platform that allows developers to introduce new projects with vast applications. Web 3.0 is one of the new technology based on blockchain technology. It plans to revolutionize the web and digital world by allowing users to own and control their data. This next-generation technology...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Data Shows High Profit Taking In These Cryptocurrencies

Gains had piled up across various cryptocurrencies during the bull market. It was during this time that digital assets across the space had rallied to new all-time highs, painting the charts a pretty shade of green. However, with the advent of the bear market, cryptocurrencies began to lose their value, but there have been various recoveries here and there. Data shows that 3 assets have seen massive profit-taking during such recoveries.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple

This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Health And Fitness#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Overweight And Obesity#The Runfy Project
bitcoinist.com

7 Most Sustainable Crypto Tokens for 2022

IMPT (IMPT) — The Most Sustainable Crypto Token of 2022. Earthling (ETLG) — Green Token that Simplifies Climate Action. Chia (XCH) — Secure, Compliant, and Sustainable Crypto Token. KlimaDao (KLIMA) — Pioneering Green Token that Defies Climate Change. Tamadoge (TAMA) — Sustainable Crypto Token with High...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage

The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?

Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

5 Best Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2022

Presales are often the best time to get involved in potentially exciting cryptocurrency projects. Private and public presales provide the opportunity to invest in a project at what could possibly be the lowest price before it hits centralized and decentralized exchanges. Typically, a project would use the presale as seed...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore

Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?

As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Miner Revenues Are The Biggest Bear Market Loser

Data shows the Bitcoin miner revenues have plunged down by around 81% since the October peak, here’s why. Bitcoin Miner Revenues Have Lost Big During Bear Market. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC miners’ hashprice is now just down to $0.077 per TH/s.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Best Cryptocurrencies Lined Up to Launch in 2023

As we enter the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to begin casting our sights into the next year to try and identify some of the best cryptocurrency projects lined up to launch in 2023. It might seem a little soon to think so far ahead, but it’s always...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

By The Numbers: Crypto Winter Mergers And Acquisitions

Crypto mergers and acquisitions are up significantly in the last 2 years, and the exchanges have been leading the charge in this regard. These crypto exchanges have taken to buying out the competition in a bid to not only expand their operations but to stay one step ahead of their competitors. This has led to a buying spree in the market that has not slowed despite the bear market.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

DeFi Protocol Bancor Voting to Burn Over 10% Of BNT Token Supply

There’s no denying the fact that the global macroeconomic landscape has continued to deteriorate rapidly over the past year or so, thanks, in large part, to the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing measures (such as interest rate hikes). This has caused liquidity to dry up globally, thereby affecting a whole host of markets, including stocks, commodities, and crypto.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy