Duck hunting season resumes in the central and southern zones and continues in the northern zone this Saturday. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Glen says the cooler weather will push some ducks and geese out of Central Minnesota but more will come in from northern Minnesota and Canada. He says the reports he's heard from all over the state have been good in regards to duck hunting success and expects that success to continue this weekend. Schmitt indicated the amount of ducks he's seen in Central Minnesota is the most he's seen in a long time. He says there is a lot of teal and mallards in the area.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO