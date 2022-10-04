Read full article on original website
Nigel Slater’s recipe for roast new potatoes, green sauce
Scrub 450g of small potatoes. Put them in a shallow roasting dish, still wet, then lightly add 1 tbsp of olive oil and a little sea salt and bake them at 200C/gas mark 6 for 45 minutes. Test them for doneness with the point of a skewer. While the potatoes...
HGTV
Gift or Enjoy: Endlessly Customizble Christmas Shortbread Cookies Recipe
1/2 cup chopped fresh jalapeño pepper (seeds and ribs removed) Cook’s Notes: Wear gloves to deseed and chop jalapeños. Do not touch jalapeño seeds with your bare hands. Preheat the oven to 350°F. In the bowl of an electric standing mixer fitted with the paddle...
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry
3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
Allrecipes.com
Apple Crisp-Browned Butter Bars
Cook 3/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat until melted and light brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Keep an eye on it; it can burn. Pour into a bowl. Freeze until solid, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for the filling melt 2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet....
HGTV
Homemade Christmas Cookies for Dogs Recipe
Baker's Tip: Nutritional yeast can be found at health food stores, grocery stores, and at some well stocked pet supply stores. It’s different from bread yeast, which dogs should never eat. If you’re unsure, look for veterinarian-approved nutritional yeast, such as Pooch Nooch brand, online and in pet stores.
Pudding or breakfast? Thomasina Miers’ recipe for baked blackcurrant jam croissants and custard
Torrijas are the Spanish equivalent of eggy bread. Earlier this year, while in Madrid, I had a version that used croissants instead of bread. The heady combination of buttery pastry, baked until caramelised and sticky and filled with a velvety custard, had me reeling. It was a great start to the weekend with coffee. Here I have scented the custard with orange peel and cardamom, and added spoonfuls of blackcurrant jam for pleasing bursts of colour and acidity.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Allrecipes.com
Salmon and Swiss Chard Quiche
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add Swiss chard, mushrooms, and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Spread...
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Allrecipes.com
Granola Oatmeal Cookies
Granola Oatmeal Cookies – Turning the Oatmeal Cookie Inside Out. There are certain cookies that require us to take sides. Are you a thin, chewy, crisp-around-the-edges chocolate chip person, or a thick, soft, cakey chocolate chip person? Do you want your gingersnaps to snap loudly, and cleanly in half, or bend quietly, and melt in your mouth? There are no wrong answers, but you have to pick. Well, what happens if you can't?
Allrecipes.com
Johns Creek Chocolate Cupcakes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line one 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Beat together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer a medium speed until light and fluffy, about 90 seconds. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla.
Creamy slow cooked great northern beans
Great northern beans aren't only delicious, but they are super nutritious. They're high in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (among others). Plus, these babies are cholesterol free.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Allrecipes.com
Pomegranate Sherbet
Stir together pomegranate juice, sugar, lemon juice, and salt in a large bowl. Chill, covered, 30 minutes. Put the cold water in a small saucepan and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 1 minute. Cook, stirring, over low heat just until gelatin dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir into pomegranate mixture. Add cream; beat with an electric hand mixer at medium speed until mixture is foamy, about 3 minutes.
12tomatoes.com
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
thespruceeats.com
Apple Turnovers
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) An apple turnover a day keeps the blues away? It's hard to argue with that. The OG of turnovers came from, no surprise here, France. According to lore, in 1630 an epidemic had taken over in the North-West region of France, and the Chatelaine, or lady of the town, handed out flour, butter, and apples to the entire village to raise their spirits. And thus, the chausson aux pommes was born. Meaning apple slipper in French, it was named so for its resemblance to a modern-day Croc. It wasn't until the mid-1800s that Americans started to make these flaky handheld pies in the shape of a triangle.
