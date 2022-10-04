Read full article on original website
Race to the Governor’s office debate recap
After two years of pandemic restrictions, tonight's debate gave former Lieutenant Governor Duke Aiona and current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green a chance to let voters know how they would lead Hawai'i as Governor.
Josh Green, Duke Aiona share post-debate message to voters
Voters will receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 21.
Digital nomads bring mainland pay to Hawaii’s economy
A digital nomad usually moves from place to place while working virtually for a company that is based somewhere else. Hawaii presents unique geographical challenges to this model, especially if the company is based on the East Coast.
Hawaii’s favorite book and author compared to rest of nation
"Interestingly, Hawaii has a unique favorite book -- different from any other state," said Danny McLoughlin, Research Director at WordsRated.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
Hawaii teachers to get pay raises in November
Patience is about to pay off for thousands of Hawaii teachers waiting for their pay raises. The Department of Education said teachers will start getting them in November. Their union said this is a big step in retaining and attracting Hawaii educators.
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Ige focuses on Aloha Stadium project near end of term
Governor Ige answered questions about the aloha stadium project Friday morning. He said the funding was reassigned in the most recent legislative session to the Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism.
Mayor Michael Victorino extends real property tax relief to disabled veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 that he is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans. On Thursday, Aug. 18., Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” from a service connected injury during their duty with the Armed Forces of the Untied States.
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
Gubernatorial Debate
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gubernatorial General Election Debate moderated by KHON2’s Gina Mangieri.
Battery Bill Offers A Variety of Batteries for Any Device
Honolulu (KHON2) – Battery Bill provides customers with any battery related needs. Battery Bills is Hawaii’s most complete battery store now offering solar generators. “Our solar generators come in all sizes. Small, to charge a cell phone or tablets, medium, for camping and running lights,a chest cooler, a cpap machine, Plus large, for powering a refrigerator or running a microwave,” says William “Bill” Ogawa, Owner of Battery Bill.
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $99 flights to mainland
The deal is part of its largest winter sale of the year. Get your tickets by 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
Check out the number one resort in Hawaii: Study
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort has recently been named the best resort in Hawaii according to Condé Nast Traveler who released their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
5 DUI accidents on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
McDonald’s bringing back Halloween Pails from 1986
McDonald's announced the return of their Halloween Happy Meals after weeks of anticipation.
