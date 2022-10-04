Read full article on original website
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This House Listed For Sale Has a LEGO Theme in Nearly Every Room and It’s A Child’s Dream Come True
If you are currently in the market for a new house. Perhaps one filled with color and adventure lurking around each corner, this is for you…. There is currently a house listed on Zillow that was made for the LEGO lover in mind. From the outside it looks like a...
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
Walmart just dropped its 2022 Top Toys List—here are the 10 best gifts to buy
We’ve rounded up the top 10 toys to gift from Walmart this season. Choose from Walmart’s top toys of 2022 including LeapFrog, LEGO and more.
20 Tiny Home Bedrooms That Show You How To Maximize Space
More so than in larger bedrooms, keeping clutter to an absolute minimum by finding great storage solutions is key if you're working with a smaller space.
iheart.com
Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant
Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs […]
tinyhousetalk.com
Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor
The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
20 Bathrooms With Inspiring Light Fixtures
Lighting, while sometimes overlooked, is an important design feature in any room -- even the bathroom. Here are 20 unique styles you could choose from.
Before & After: 2 basic bookcases get a modern makeover
Talented furniture flipper shares how to refinish a cheap basic bookcase and turn it into a modern piece, sure to turn heads.
tinyhousetalk.com
915 Sq Ft Cottage Renovation in Germany
Katharina and her husband purchased this 1960s home that was once a holiday property and hadn’t been updated since it was built. While living in it, the couple has done a fantastic job taking it from old to new, while still retaining (or adding) so much charm to the building.
