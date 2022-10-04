ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
iheart.com

Hidden Cameras Found In Bathroom Of Popular Georgia Restaurant

Hidden cameras were found in the bathrooms at The Animal Farm in Columbus Georgia and the owner has recently been charged. According to WTVM9, Dennis Cleveland Thompson is being held without bail and has been charged with "sexual exploitation of children" and "unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance." Restaurant Co-owner Hudson Terrell has also been removed from the restaurant following news of the incident.
COLUMBUS, GA
tinyhousetalk.com

Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor

The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
tinyhousetalk.com

915 Sq Ft Cottage Renovation in Germany

Katharina and her husband purchased this 1960s home that was once a holiday property and hadn’t been updated since it was built. While living in it, the couple has done a fantastic job taking it from old to new, while still retaining (or adding) so much charm to the building.
LIFESTYLE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy