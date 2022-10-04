ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Valley, MN

WJON

Peter Raymond Fussy, 55, Little Falls

Peter Raymond Fussy, age 55, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and continue from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church in Sobieski. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Jean H. Pesek, 81, Waite Park

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Jean H. Pesek, 81, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Willard “Bill” J. Mohs, 54, Sauk Rapids

A Celebration of Life will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Sauk Rapids for Willard “Bill” J. Mohs, age 54, who passed away Friday at his home. Bill was born April 23, 1968 in La Mesa, CA to Robert & Frankie...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, Little Falls

Lois “Louie” Ann Fuchs, 60, resident of Little Falls, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, October 10 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

George William Lancaster, 81, Royalton

George William Lancaster of Royalton, MN, passed away October 3, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 7th. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. With the funeral commencing at 11. https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/george-lancaster-8098083. George was born November 14, 1940 to William and Vera...
ROYALTON, MN
WJON

Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Jeanne Ann Cornell, 91, Cold Spring

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia, MN for Jeanne Ann Cornell, age 91, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN. There will be a visitation one hour prior...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Update: Patrol Releases Name of Man Seriously Hurt in Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the young man seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. Troopers say 23-year-old Daniel Modi of St. Cloud has life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
MORA, MN
WJON

Teacher Of The Month: Pat Tax of Pierz-Healy High School

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month for October: Pat Tax from Pierz-Healy High School! Ms. Tax is an agriculture teacher at the school and was nominated by Hailey T:. "I think Mrs. Tax should be Teacher of the Month because she is AWESOME! She always makes people feel welcome. She loves her job and is kind to her students. She is very good at teaching and makes learning fun and easy! She actually gets to know her students and cares about them. She puts other people before herself and she cares about the planet. She never hesitates to lend a helping hand. She makes sure everyone feels welcome. She has a great sense of humor and is very understanding. When people make mistakes she helps them figure it out. When something doesn't turn out right she finds a way to make it work! Please please please choose Mrs. Tax as your Teacher of the Month because she deserves it more than anyone I know!! She actually changes her students’ lives and helps shape their futures. She once had a student who started a small greenhouse for a project in her class. He didn’t expect it to be a long term thing. The next year he built a greenhouse a little bigger than the past year. Now he owns 4 HUGE greenhouses! I don’t believe he would have ever started a greenhouse business if she wouldn’t have helped him start it. Isn’t that impressive? She listens to her students’ opinions and if they don’t understand something she explains it to them-not just things we learn about in the classroom, stuff going on in the world. She is always in a good mood and she can always put a smile on someone’s face. She deserves this nomination because she is a saint! If she wins, she will realize how much her students care about her and how much of an impact she creates on their lives. She REALLY really deserves this nomination!"
PIERZ, MN
WJON

Detour Starts Wednesday West of the Rice Bridge

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A popular Mississippi River crossing north of Sartell won't be accessible from the Stearns County side of the river starting Wednesday. County crews are starting the paving work for the project at Stearns County Roads 1, 2 and 17 west of the Rice Bridge. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Ballots for General Election Mailed Out in Stearns County

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Ballots for the general election have been mailed out to all registered voters in several Stearns County Townships and Cities. Townships include Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak and Spring Hill. Cities include Belgrade, Elrosa,...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board

SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Rice Police Department Moves Into New Headquarters

RICE (WJON News) - The Rice Police Department has officially moved into their new headquarters. Last year, the building was moved onto it's new foundation behind city hall. Police Chief Ross Hamann says while it's taken longer than expected, they are excited to be in their new space. I think...
RICE, MN
WJON

Fuel Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting an attempted entry into a business on the 700 block of 28th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Waite Park Police is also reporting 60 gallons of fuel taken from some onsite fuel tanks on the 3000 block of 4th Street South.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Update: Maple Grove Greenhouse Fire Possible Arson

MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- The large fire at a Maple Grove greenhouse on Sunday morning is now being investigated as possible arson. Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department are jointly investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have identified five juveniles as persons of interest.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WJON

The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
FREEPORT, MN
WJON

