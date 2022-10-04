World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Adds Palm Beach Radiology to Launch TGH Imaging on the Florida East Coast
TGH acquired Palm Beach Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient imaging centers to enhance its patient care network. October 3, 2022 – As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities to highly complex medical care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach, Fla. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the full-service radiology center will be known as TGH Imaging and will bring together essential assets to significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and continue to provide high-quality images and excellent service to patients and physicians in the area. The same experienced team of radiologists, technologists, and support staff will continue to serve the community.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
bocaratontribune.com
American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County
The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach residents in need of FEMA assistance, waiting on decision
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County residents are waiting for FEMA to announce Individual Assistance for victims of last week’s tornadoes caused by Hurricane Ian. Marcia Hayot lives in Coco Wood Lakes in Delray Beach, which is close to Kings Point, and was also hit by that same EF2 tornado that tore through that community.
17-year-old student dies at Fort Lauderdale High School
A 17-year-old senior jumped from a third-floor balcony to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School on Thursday morning, stunning classmates and staff who witnessed the efforts to save him. “This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community is feeling the pain of this, and we send out condolences to the family as well,” Broward School ...
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
Material, labor shortages to worsen following Hurricane Ian
Rebuilding on the west coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian is going to draw a massive amount of resources.
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
biscaynetimes.com
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center
What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Expands Liver & Kidney Transplant Programs, adds Specialists Hannah Kerr, MD, and David Reich, MD
October 5, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital continues to expand its solid organ transplant program and recently appointed Hannah Kerr, MD, as Surgical Director of the Kidney Transplant Program and David J. Reich, MD, FACS, as Surgical Director of the Liver Transplant Program and Chief of the Innovative Technology and Therapeutics Program.
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Ian, Pointe West, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County mostly dodged the Hurricane Ian bullet. There were…
cbs12.com
Mom reunited with baby at hospital in Port St. Lucie after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to hospitals in our area. A woman from Lee County had not seen her...
