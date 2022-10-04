World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

TGH acquired Palm Beach Radiology, expanding its statewide outpatient imaging centers to enhance its patient care network. October 3, 2022 – As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast communities to highly complex medical care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach, Fla. Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the full-service radiology center will be known as TGH Imaging and will bring together essential assets to significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and continue to provide high-quality images and excellent service to patients and physicians in the area. The same experienced team of radiologists, technologists, and support staff will continue to serve the community.

