John Bagnall
2d ago
this is idiotic. the writer of this should be ashamed. the recent redrawing of voting district lines is unethical
Kansas voting districts changed ahead of Nov. 8 election — See how it impacts you
As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, some Johnson County voters will be casting their ballots in new districts. Following redistricting in Kansas, some state House and Senate districts look different. Before early voting begins later this month in Johnson County, here’s how to check your voting district and find...
KSN’s Political Analyst shares his opinion on Wednesday’s debate
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are locked in one of the nation's tightest Governor races. Wednesday's debate covered some of the most pressing issues.
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Former Gov. Colyer claims Kansas media biased against Republicans: ‘We don’t get a fair hearing’
Former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who lost the 2018 Republican primary for governor, said in an interview GOP candidates in Kansas typically didn't get media coverage consistent with reporting on Democratic candidates. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
Johnson County reviewing potential breach of election worker data
Thousands of Johnson County election workers' personal data could be compromised after a PollChief executive was arrested for identity theft.
Kansas planning $13k ground radar study for potential unmarked graves at Shawnee Indian Mission
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Kansas state leaders have drawn up plans to spend more than $13,000 on a ground penetrating radar study to search for unmarked graves of Native children at one of the oldest and most significant historical landmarks in the state, according to apartially signed contract obtained by KMBC 9 Investigates.
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Following CEO’s arrest, JoCo looks into whether election workers had personal information stolen
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, is looking into whether their election workers had personal identifying information stolen after Konnech Corporation’s CEO was arrested in Michigan. The arrest in Michigan comes as the Los Angeles County, California, District Attorney investigates the possible theft of election workers’ personal...
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
Kansas Population Declining at Fastest Rate in History
The state of Kansas continues to lose population at an alarming rate according to Senator Virgil Peck who was a recent guest on the KGGF morning show. Peck attended the Workforce Development Committee meeting in Topeka where he says he learned about some distressing statistics. Peck says the population decline...
Kansas man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
Douglas County sheriff, district attorney in standoff over officer personnel files
Lawrence Police Department has agreed to comply with DA’s policies. Conflict has been worsening between the Douglas County sheriff and district attorney amid an ongoing dispute over personnel records. In the time since we began to shed light on this issue lurking within the Douglas County criminal legal system...
Why are flags at half-staff today?
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Oct. 3, across the state in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
