SANDUSKY — Crews were on-site since early Sunday cleaning up the wreckage from the freight train derailment over Columbus Avenue, the city said in a social media update. At least 14 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on a bridge about a half-mile east of the Sandusky Amtrak station Saturday afternoon. Mr. Spielmaker said no injuries were reported. People were asked to continue avoiding the area so that cleanup efforts are not interfered with in the area Sunday. A projection was not made for how long the cleanup would take. The Columbus Avenue underpass remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the city said.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO