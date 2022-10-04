ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron tries his luck in Las Vegas: James pitches NBA commissioner Adam Silver on expanding to Sin City - 'a great sports market' - where the Lakers star hopes to own a team

The Los Angeles Lakers' preseason trip into Las Vegas could be a prelude to bigger Sin City endeavors for LeBron James. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise - with Las Vegas on his mind - sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

October 6 - LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

