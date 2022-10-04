ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

The 22 Best Hip-Hop Acts of the ’80s—From The Beastie Boys and Ice-T to Run DMC, and LL Cool J

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyOY3_0iLhPn0l00

Hip-hop music began in the 1970s. But that was its most rudimentary stages, in the parks of the Boogie Down Bronx in New York City. Slowly, the genre, which has since taken over the world as the most dominant art form, began to spread its wings to other Big Apple boroughs and beyond.

Today, rap music is everywhere. Rap beats are everywhere. Truly, the genre changed the world. Hip-hop, of course, is not just about music. It’s about business, fashion, dancing, graffiti writing, and the song (which are comprised of emceeing, DJing, beatboxing, and more).

Here, we will dive into the biggest names to rise up out of the style’s early beginnings. Those hip-hop acts that we know and love today have since set the tone for the genre in the decades to come. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the best 22 hip-hop acts of the 1980s. (In no particular order)

1. The Sugarhill Gang

While the group came out with the first rap hit, “Rappers Delight” in 1979, the group continued into the following decade. Their debut hit was the first hip-hop song to break into the Top 40, peaking at No. 36. From there, the three-piece group released its debut LP in 1980, with four more albums to drop from 1981 to 1999.

2. KRS-ONE

Widely considered the Godfather of rap, KRS-ONE (or, Knowledge Rules Supreme Over Nearly Everyone) gave his big voice and his philosophical lyrics to the genre and, as a result, helped make it a household name. With his 1987 LP, Criminal Minded, released under his Boogie Down Productions umbrella, KRS-One would prove to be essential to the art form’s history.

3. Big Daddy Kane

Boasting one of the best voices and most signature rapping styles in the genre, Big Daddy Kane is a founding father of modern rap. And check out our interview with the superstar here. He started his career in 1986 as a member of The Juice Crew and later went solo, known for his hit “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’.”

4. Eric B and Rakim

In the art form’s early days, the DJ was as important as the rapper, if not more so. That’s why so many early groups had the DJ’s name first, as in Eric B. & Rakim. Like KRS-One, Rakim is considered a founding father of the modern genre and he and Eric B. boast hit after hit ever since their debut release, Paid In Full, dropped in 1987.

5. The Beastie Boys

The trio from the Big Apple boasted the most successful rap albums of all time, until very recently. That record, Licensed to Ill (1986), bridged the art form with the party song, bringing rap music into the suburbs. But the group quickly shed its party ethic for more deep-thinking tactics on later albums like Paul’s Boutique and Check Your Head.

6. Salt-N-Pepa

Let’s talk about sex. Let’s also talk about Salt-N-Pepa. Formed in New York City, the trio of Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton) and (the best DJ name ever) Spinderella (Deidra Roper) made waves as a prominent group with hits like “Push It” from 1987. The group inspired many in their wake, from TLC to Missy Elliott to many more.

7. Kurtis Blow

The first commercially successful solo rapper ever and the first to sign to a major label, Kurtis Blow is one of the most important figures in the genre. “The Breaks” from his debut solo LP in 1980 changed the game and set the stage for a hall of fame career.

8. DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince

With hits like “Summertime,” “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and the theme song for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this duo brought joy and humor to the game. It also made the Fresh Prince (aka Will Smith) a household name. The group also received the first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989.

9. N.W.A.

The group that brought the world gangsta rap and introduced music lovers to names like Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. The collective was active beginning in 1987 (and they since spawned a great biopic, Straight Outta Compton). That 1988 album of the same name gave out subversive hits like “Fuck the Police.”

10. Slick Rick

The rapper rose to prominence with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew in the mid-1980s. And 1985 his song “La Di Da Di” is considered one of the most important early hip-hop classics. “La Di Da Di” has since become one of the most sampled songs in history, with nods from later heroes like Snoop Dogg. “La Di Da Di” was performed by Doug E. Fresh, who beatboxed, and Slick Rick, who did the vocals.

11. Doug E. Fresh

As noted above, Doug E. Fresh was a beatboxer. In fact, he was known as the “Human Beat Box” for his prowess in the oral art form. He is able to imitate drum sounds, special effects, horns and more using just his mouth, lips, gums, throat, tongue and more. All on a simple microphone. He rose to notoriety in 1983 and has since become forever memorable.

12. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Let’s take a moment and bow our head in reverence for this group. Formed in the South Bronx in 1978 the group’s members included Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel. The group’s use of turntablism was maybe the most important early innovation in the history of the genre. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

13. Ice-T

While many know him from his myriad acting roles these days, the Los Angeles-born Ice-T began his career as an important rapper and socially-conscious thinker. His 1988 record, Power, went platinum and gave the world hits like “I’m Your Pusher.” Ice-T was (and is) fearless and he remains a seminal voice in music and entertainment.

14. LL Cool J

Mama said knock you out. And mama said know your LL Cool J history. Another rapper-turned popular actor, LL Cool J helped solidify the genre in its nascent stages and helped it become a powerhouse in music and a household name. His songs like the 1987 track “I’m Bad” remains a classic to this day. And his work as a rapper helped cement the early hip-hop label Def Jam.

15. Run DMC

Rhymes and Adidas shell-toe sneakers. Collaborations with Aerosmith. Seemingly, there was nothing this collection of musicians couldn’t do. The group rose to fame beginning in 1983 and gave music lovers songs like “Sucker M.C.’s.” Like LL Cool J, Run DMC was critical in the formation of Def Jam and would inspired important acts like The Beastie Boys and more.

16. Public Enemy

The collaboration between the big-voiced Chuck D and the platonic ideal of a hype man known as Flavor Flav changed music. “Fight The Power” is one of the most important songs in American history and the group continues to influence popular music to this day. Public Enemy rose to fame in 1985 and their album, Yo! Bum Rush the Show, which dropped in 1987 is a classic.

17. Tone Loc

Tone Loc is on the shortlist of the best voices in rap music. With his low-low-low end, scratchy vocals, the rapper released hits like “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” in 1989. Later, the popular emcee went on to act in movies, including Ace Ventura Pet Detective. But that voice. That voice remains etched in the minds of many music fans.

18. MC Lyte

Hip-hop music has long disproportionally focused on male artists over their female counterparts, often to the detriment of the genre. But MC Lyte (and a few others) is the exception to the rule. The emcee rose to prominence in the middle of the decade in 1985 for songs like “10% Dis.” She also boasts the distinction as the first solo female rapper to release a full album with the acclaimed LP, Lyte as a Rock, in 1988.

19. Queen Latifah

The Queen might be known better for her work as a musician in the 1990s (as well as her starring role on the hit television show, Living Single, in that same decade). But technically, she rose to popularity starting in 1989 with her debut LP, All Hail the Queen. That offering gave out hit songs like “Mama Gave Birth to the Soul Children” with the group De La Soul.

20. De La Soul

Speaking of De La Soul… the collective formed in 1988 and would go on to release some of the most well-respected hip-hop music in the history of the genre, including their 1989 album, 3 Feet High and Rising. With thoughtful songs and a pleasant demeanor, the group continues to tour and sell-out shows today to happy audiences singing along to hits like “Me, Myself And I” and “The Magic Number.”

21. Kid ‘N Play

Another fantastic duo and another set of lyricists-turned-actors (we’re sensing a theme here). This collective rose to popularity in 1984 with albums like 2 Hype in 1988 and, later, the House Party movie series, which launched later in 1990. Kid (aka Christopher Reid), who had the big seven-inch fade haircut, and Play (Christopher Martin) were everywhere in the final years of the 20th century thanks to their comedy, acting, music and choreography.

22. The Fat Boys

From Brooklyn, this group rose up in the early 1980s. They’re known for beatboxing, which helped open doors for people like Biz Markie and the aforementioned Doug E. Fresh. They were also one of the first rap groups to release full-length rap albums, along with Kurtis Blow and Run DMC. Their 1987 LP, Crushin’, earned platinum status thanks to their hit single, “Wipeout.”

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Mc Lyte
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Kurtis Blow
Person
Melle Mel
Person
Ice T
Person
Dj Jazzy Jeff
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Biz Markie
Person
Latifah
hotnewhiphop.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers

Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
HIP HOP
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hip Hop Music#The Beastie Boys#Run Dmc#Big Apple#The Sugarhill Gang
rolling out

King Combs hits the stage at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

This past weekend, Bad Boy Entertainment’s King Combs, son of the legendary Sean Combs, aka Diddy walked the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and talked about what he was looking forward to most. Rolling out caught up with him to find out what hip-hop means and how he defines his artistry outside of being Diddy’s son.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards are back. Many of music’s biggest names gathered at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta last Friday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the latest achievements in hip-hop. This year’s edition, broadcasted Tuesday night, was hosted by Fat Joe and had performances from Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and more on the bill. Pusha-T and Malice wound up taking the stage, as did Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist winner GloRilla, Kodak Black, EST Gee and Young Jeezy, Bleu and French Montana, N.O.R.E. and Armani White, plus Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Fivio Foreign, and Moneybagg Yo.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Adidas
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit

Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, More Pay Tribute to Loud Records at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

Wu-Tang Clan, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more performed a tribute to Steve Rifkind’s influential label Loud Records at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. David Banner and Lil’ Flip, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Dead Prez, M.O.P., and Three 6 Mafia also performed during the segment honoring the 30th anniversary of the label that signed Wu-Tang Clan to their groundbreaking contract and released multiple foundational records. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
one37pm.com

FILA and Shakur Estate Launch Collection Honoring Tupac

If you’ve ever been to Cali, then you definitely know “California Knows How To Party.” Nobody brought the party better than Tupac, and that’s a sentiment that continues to ring true till this day. By now, you all should be familiar with Pac’s cultural impact on both music and fashion (check out the style article we did for his birthday here), as style was a part of his story and his legacy has left a lasting mark. In an era defined by streetwear, he was a trendsetter, and his influence on the aesthetic of 90’s hip-hop and beyond has stood the test of time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy