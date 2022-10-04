Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic
In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
mynews13.com
UT student drives supplies to Hurricane Ian survivors in Fort Myers
A University of Tampa sophomore raised more than $2,000 to purchase supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors in Fort Myers that she plans to deliver this weekend. University of Tampa student Chloe Ottani started a GoFundMe account to help raise money to purchase supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors in Fort Myers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
mynews13.com
Staff, volunteers take in Canine Companions after Orlando kennel loses power
ORLANDO, Fla. — When a nonprofit dog training facility lost power from Hurricane Ian, staff and volunteers stepped up to help. Canine Companions in Orlando lost power during Hurricane Ian. Volunteers and staff took in about 50 dogs until the power came back on. Canine Companions provides trained service,...
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wild941.com
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
mynews13.com
Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The park first opened on Oct. 1, 1982 and became Disney’s second theme park in Florida. In this episode, we discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of our favorite EPCOT memories and even talk about what’s next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
fox13news.com
Bobcat captured in Lakeland after killing one royal swan, dozens of ducks
LAKELAND, Fla. - A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago. More than a dozen ducks were killed a few weeks ago, and no...
mynews13.com
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
EPCOT turns 40: Looking back — and to the future
EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. When it first opened on Oct. 1, 1982, it became Disney's second Florida theme park. In this episode, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of their favorite EPCOT memories and look ahead to what's next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
mynews13.com
NASA image from outer space shows the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — A new image from NASA is an unmistakable view of earth from outer space. Now, a new shade of blue has emerged in the Gulf of Mexico. “The picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water Hurricane Ian dumped on it,” tweeted astronaut Bob Hines, who posted the photo on Twitter from the International Space Station.
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
813area.com
Breakfast is Calling – Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Buns in Tampa
Nothing screams delicious and enjoyable breakfast like cinnamon buns on the table. This spiral-shaped goodness is undoubtedly a sweet, fluffy, and decadent food item that makes every foodie’s heart melt. It even tastes better when topped with crunchy bits such as pecans and bacon fragments. Feeling hungry for cinnamon...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
mynews13.com
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
Comments / 0