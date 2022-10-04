Read full article on original website
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
Four Accused of Stealing UTV and Trailer in Kirkwood
Four people are being charged in connection with the theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood during the late night hours of October 2. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Michael Benedict of Binghamton, 42-year-old Stephen Parson of Greene along with 56-year-old Melissa Johnson and 36-year-old Patrick Hill, both of Smithville Flats were arrested in the incident.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
[GALLERY] Yelp! Best Places For Onion Rings In the Greater Binghamton Area
I have an obsession with fried foods. Fry up the many varieties of chicken, potatoes, cheese sticks, fish, you name it, I'm there. I get a kick out of some of the weird stuff that you find fried at the New York State Fair. Some of those items, I will pass on. Like fried pickles and fried Oreos. I'm sure there are many who love them, but not me.
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Tioga Downs’ Charitable Foundation is Giving Away $1 Million
Tioga Downs Casino Resort is putting out a call to community organizations that could use a little help. The business in the Town of Nichols is again taking applications for grants to assist organizations specifically with programs to combat poverty and “community deterioration.”. A news release from Tioga Downs...
Broome County Parks Wants To See Your Best Fall Photo
Of the four seasons, my favorite by far is summer. Sure I don't mind late spring and early fall, although this fall so far has been cooler than I'd prefer. But we all have to agree that once the leaves begin to turn, fall is hands-down the best season in terms of beauty.
Johnson City School District Forms Equity Steering Committee
The Johnson City School District is looking for people interested in helping to form diversity, equity and inclusion policy in the schools. According to the District website, JCCSD and the Equity Leadership Group are looking for applicants from the area to join the new steering committee. The notice from Superintendent...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
Vestal Ranked #1 In Binghamton Region 2022 Best High Schools List
The Southern Tier of New York is proud of our schools. We have great school districts that care about our kids and their education. And schools in the Triple Cities prove time and time again that preparing young people for their future is the number one priority. There are many...
