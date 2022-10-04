ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Passes Away at 90

By Lauren Surbey
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s1gH_0iLhP1vG00

Today, music lost its leading lady of country, Loretta Lynn. The legendary singer passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. Her death was confirmed by her publicist.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family of Loretta Lynn said in a statement. The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.

Lynn is known for her classic country tunes and for paving the path for women in the genre.

Life in Kentucky

Loretta Lynn was born Loretta Webb in Butcher Holler, Kentucky on April 14, 1932, to Clara Marie and coal miner, Ted Webb. Lynn was the second of eight children, and together they were avid country listeners. Lynn could easily be found singing around the house to her favorite musician, Kitty Wells. Little did she know that she was going to become one of the most famous and celebrated country musicians.

The southern star met her husband at a pie social at 16, where she baked a pie with salt rather than sugar. Men bid money on their favorite pie and had the pleasure of meeting the woman who made it. For Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, that was the great Loretta Lynn. The couple married in 1948, just a month after they met.

Later that same year, Lynn gave birth to her first daughter, Betty Sue, who passed away in 2013. She would go on to have three more children by 1953: Jack Benny Lynn (1949), who died at 34, Clara Marie Lynn (1952), and Ernest Ray Lynn (1953). The beloved musician had four children by the age of 22. She later went on to welcome twins Peggy Jean and Patsy Eileen Lynn (1964); who she named for her sister, Peggy Sue Wright, and Patsy Cline.

When she was 17, Lynn moved to Custer, Washington with her new family (“Mooney” and Betty Sue). That’s where the artist bought her first guitar for $17. She began learning how to play as she sang (learning lots of Kitty Wells), and performed with local bands at local halls. Within a few months, Lynn earned her own individual band, and the rest is history.

More than a ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’

Perhaps you know Lynn for her hit song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1970). The single became one of her biggest hits, so big that it sparked both a novel and a film. Her autobiography was published in 1976, with the same title, and instantly became a bestseller. She reflected on her time undergoing poverty, growing up young, and her successes in the music industry. Coal Miner’s Daughter went on to become a film in 1980, starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

But beyond the art created about her is her music. And while she was popular for “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Lynn went on to do a lot for the music industry. She became the first woman to receive Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Awards (CMA), entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and has released 46 studio albums. She’s known for dropping one of the most successful duets in country history (“After the Fire is Gone” with Conway Twitty), which received CMA’s Vocal Duo of the Year in 1972. She has had over 50 top 10 hits, and 16 No. 1 hits alone between the years 1966 and 1978.

After her husband’s death in 1996, Lynn took a hiatus from her music. In 2000, Audium Records released her album Still Country. She wrote her second autobiography, Still Woman Enough in 2002, and was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003.

Unlikely Duos & Recent Work

While it may have been likely to find Lynn and Twitty pairing together back in 1972, it certainly wasn’t expected to discover her collaborating with The White Stripes’ musician Jack White. In 2004, White helped to produce Lynn’s 42nd studio album, Van Lear Rose.

The unlikely duo deemed working together successful as she took home the Grammy Award for Best Country Album. She crossed genres with White as she became Artist of the Year at the Americana Awards that same year.

In 2009, Lynn began rerecording her hit music. By 2021, she released her 46th and final studio album, Still Woman Enough.

Lynn was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn and son Jack Benny Lynn. She is survived by her daughters Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn and her son Ernest Ray Lynn as well as grandchildren Lori Lynn Smith, Ethan Lyell, Elizabeth Braun, Tayla Lynn, Jack Lynn, Ernest Ray Lynn Jr., Katherine Condya, Alexandria Lynn, Jasyntha Connelly, Megan Horkins, Anthony Brutto, Jason Lynn, Wesley Lynn, Levi Lynn, Emmy Rose Russell, David Russell, Lucca Marchetti, and step grandchildren David Greer, Jennafer Russell, Melody Russell and Natalie Rapp, and her great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Loretta Lynn Foundation. Information about a memorial service/celebration of life will be made available at a later date.

Photo: Credit David McClister / Legacy Recordings

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon, Dies At 90

Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. Her family has confirmed the sad news, with no cause of death provided. She was best known for her big 1970 hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. It has been reported that country music icon and coal miner’s daughter, Loretta Lynn, has died at the age of 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the sad news to The Associated Press that the singer had died in her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Kitty Wells
Person
Loretta Lynn
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Loretta Lynn Dead: Country Music Legend, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Singer Dies at 90

Farewell to an icon. Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. The country music superstar’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday, October 4. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read. The family noted that a memorial for the beloved songwriter will be announced later.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Hall#Lynn Smith
Pitchfork

Remembering Loretta Lynn, Who Helped Make Country a Place Where Women Can Speak Their Minds

Loretta Lynn never called herself a feminist but, as women tend to do, she got it done anyway. Through her sharp, insightful songs, Lynn transformed country music into a place where people like her could speak plainly and for themselves. Across a music career that spanned more than six decades, she cut a new lane for women making their own way without apologizing for it.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Ingrid Andress, Caitlyn Smith, and Lainey Wilson Prove Country Music is in Good Hands

If there was ever any doubt that the future of country music was in good hands, that notion was put to rest on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) when country’s new crop of female hitmakers, Caitlyn Smith, Ingrid Andress, and Lainey Wilson took the stage at the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tennessee to benefit the CMA Foundation, which helps every child gain access to music education in their schools and communities. The evening generated $5,000 for the CMA Foundation.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy