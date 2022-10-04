The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO