Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition

The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Health Right Health Fair in full swing Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair today, Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ”I think one of the biggest things...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Belmont County ODOT crews are ready for Old Man Winter

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Winter is just around the corner and experts are predicting lots of snow for our area. The good news is the ODOT crews in Belmont County will be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. They held their winter readiness event Thursday. That...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour: Infernum In Terra

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween season is finally upon us, which means the haunted houses and attractions are back! So I’ve decided to take the Ohio Valley on a tour….Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour. Set in the home of a former meat-packing plant turned...
WHEELING, WV

