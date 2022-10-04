For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO