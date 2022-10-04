ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Bellevue, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
People

LeBron James Wants an NBA Team in Las Vegas: 'Best Fanbase in the World'

James addressed NBA commissioner Adam Silver by name in his comments about the league's expansion on Wednesday LeBron James got a taste of playing for basketball fans in Las Vegas this week, and the Los Angeles Lakers star wants more. James, 37, spoke to the media following his team's second preseason loss on Wednesday, and continued to campaign for the league to expand into Las Vegas. "It's the best fanbase in the world," James said of Sin City, where the Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115. The preseason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Special Phone Call To LeBron James

LeBron James and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. are mutual admirers of each other's work. James has long paid his respect to the baseball legend by weaving influences from his iconic Air Griffey Max sneakers into his own signature Nike line, and likely looks up to "The Kid" for achieving the dream of playing with his father in the MLB; something that James aspires to do with his sons one day in the NBA.
NBA
NBC Sports

How 'showmen' Steph, Klay wowed Draymond at Japan 3-point contest

Warriors fans at Saitama Super Arena in Japan were treated to watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson pair up in a 3-point contest last weekend. To everyone's delight, the Splash Brothers combined to knock down 17 of 22 3-point attempts, handily beating Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Wilkens
Person
Bruce Harrell
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation Discusses Team USA, Kobe Bryant & Olympic Basketball With ‘The Redeem Team’ Director Jon Weinbach

Whether he was picking up coffee or wandering around the aisles in a grocery store, Kobe Bryant noticed something unusual about the interactions he had with basketball fans in the summer of 2008. “You see a guy with a Celtics jersey at Disneyland, I’m ready to kill him,” he recalls, LeBron James sitting next to him on a red couch during an interview. “Just ‘cause he’s wearing a Garnett jersey, you know? I’m pissed.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Supersonics#Seattle Kraken#Seattle Center#The Seattle Supersonics#The Atlanta Hawks
NBA

Council of the District of Columbia declares October 11 as "Bradley Beal Day"

Beal will be honored following the team's open practice. The Council of the District of Columbia will officially declare October 11, 2022, “Bradley Beal Day.” Beal will be celebrated with a resolution introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto following the conclusion of the team’s Open Practice on October 11 at Capital One Arena beginning at 6:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history

For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
WNBA
meteamedia.org

Warriors vs. Wizards in Japan

The first taste of the 2022-2023 NBA season was hosted this past weekend. The reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors played against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super arena in Tokyo, Japan. While the preseason games are the highlights of the NBA-fueled weekend, much more happened on the sidelines.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy