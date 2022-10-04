Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Said He Changed His Training Regimen After He Shot 4 Airballs Against The Utah Jazz In The NBA Playoffs
Kobe Bryant had a career filled with some incredible highs with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won multiple championships, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and a lot more during his 20 seasons with the team. His accomplishments have led to Kobe being regarded as the greatest Laker ever, and he certainly has a very strong argument for it.
Golden State Warriors Officially Waive 2 Players
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially waived Mac McClung and Trevion Williams.
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Wants an NBA Team in Las Vegas: 'Best Fanbase in the World'
James addressed NBA commissioner Adam Silver by name in his comments about the league's expansion on Wednesday LeBron James got a taste of playing for basketball fans in Las Vegas this week, and the Los Angeles Lakers star wants more. James, 37, spoke to the media following his team's second preseason loss on Wednesday, and continued to campaign for the league to expand into Las Vegas. "It's the best fanbase in the world," James said of Sin City, where the Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115. The preseason...
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner’s Safe Return: Everything to Know About the WNBA Star’s Detention
The fight to bring a legend home. WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 2022, and plenty of her fellow athletes are leading the charge to get her back to the United States. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June 2022, the Boston Celtics wore T-shirts reading "WE […]
Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Special Phone Call To LeBron James
LeBron James and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. are mutual admirers of each other's work. James has long paid his respect to the baseball legend by weaving influences from his iconic Air Griffey Max sneakers into his own signature Nike line, and likely looks up to "The Kid" for achieving the dream of playing with his father in the MLB; something that James aspires to do with his sons one day in the NBA.
NBA・
NBC Sports
How 'showmen' Steph, Klay wowed Draymond at Japan 3-point contest
Warriors fans at Saitama Super Arena in Japan were treated to watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson pair up in a 3-point contest last weekend. To everyone's delight, the Splash Brothers combined to knock down 17 of 22 3-point attempts, handily beating Warriors teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody in the contest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers Nation Discusses Team USA, Kobe Bryant & Olympic Basketball With ‘The Redeem Team’ Director Jon Weinbach
Whether he was picking up coffee or wandering around the aisles in a grocery store, Kobe Bryant noticed something unusual about the interactions he had with basketball fans in the summer of 2008. “You see a guy with a Celtics jersey at Disneyland, I’m ready to kill him,” he recalls, LeBron James sitting next to him on a red couch during an interview. “Just ‘cause he’s wearing a Garnett jersey, you know? I’m pissed.”
NBA・
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Lebron James again pressures NBA on Las Vegas expansion and ownership of that potential franchise
Lebron James’ heart currently resides in Los Angles and his focus is on getting the Lakers a 17th championship, however,
KIMA TV
Times announced for Mariners' wild-card games against host Toronto Blue Jays
SEATTLE — The Mariners' first postseason schedule since 2001 has been announced. After Tuesday night's slate of games, the Mariners knew they would face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card series. Now they have start times. First pitch of Game 1 between the Mariners (89-72 heading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Council of the District of Columbia declares October 11 as "Bradley Beal Day"
Beal will be honored following the team's open practice. The Council of the District of Columbia will officially declare October 11, 2022, “Bradley Beal Day.” Beal will be celebrated with a resolution introduced by Councilmember Brooke Pinto following the conclusion of the team’s Open Practice on October 11 at Capital One Arena beginning at 6:00 p.m.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history
For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
Seattle wants an NBA team, but will the league play ball?
Seattle is hoping to become home to an NBA team again. The city has a new arena, and former AEG executive Tim Leiweke is leading the effort.
Defendant highlighted in Rams-49ers demonstration swipes at Bobby Wagner over protester tackle
Paul Darwin Picklesimer, one of the defendants in the trial that was at the center of the demonstration at the Rams-49ers game on Monday, spoke out about Bobby Wagner's hit.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
meteamedia.org
Warriors vs. Wizards in Japan
The first taste of the 2022-2023 NBA season was hosted this past weekend. The reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors played against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super arena in Tokyo, Japan. While the preseason games are the highlights of the NBA-fueled weekend, much more happened on the sidelines.
Comments / 0