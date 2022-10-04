Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1968
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It’s the highest total by a Virginia public...
gmufourthestate.com
THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX
As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
Inside Nova
Arlington tourism receipts battle back from COVID freefall
Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Advocacy group lays out funding roadmap for Arlington performing-arts venue
Hoping to succeed where the county government couldn’t, a coalition of performing-arts supporters in Arlington has unveiled a funding plan to, they hope, pave the way for construction of a new, purpose-built venue to meet the needs of a number of local arts groups. The proposed facility would cost...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
fox5dc.com
Parents protest Gov. Youngkin's model policies outside FCPS board meeting
The push to get more parents involved in their kid's education in Virginia inspired at least a hundred Fairfax County parents to protest at a school board meeting. Governor Youngkin's updated model policies for transgender students has been a controversial topic for weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum
Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
WJLA
'It is critical': Alexandria schools work to reduce spiking absenteeism, boost attendance
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Attendance is a main area of focus for Alexandria City Public Schools after the district listed chronic absenteeism as having nearly doubled for some subgroups of students, and spiked in general. “We are constantly checking our attendance and making sure that our social workers work...
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board hires search firm, wants new superintendent to start work this spring
The Alexandria School Board has chosen national search firm McPherson & Jacobson to find the next superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools, and ideally wants the position filled by spring. The firm accepted ACPS’s offer to conduct the search on September 29. The Nebraska-based McPherson & Jacobson was chosen from...
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Inside Nova
Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches
As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
Inside Nova
NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP
Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
Comments / 0