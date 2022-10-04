ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

Related
gmufourthestate.com

THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX

As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington tourism receipts battle back from COVID freefall

Though still down from pre-pandemic levels and having fallen behind Loudoun County to the No. 2 position statewide, tourism spending in Arlington rebounded in 2021 and continues to help fill county-government coffers, according to new state data. Arlington garnered $2.835 billion in tourism revenue in 2021, according to figures reported...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Alexandria, VA
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Education
Local
Maryland Education
City
Stratford, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Nursing Care#South University#Linus College#The Stratford University#Nclex
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Iraq
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Shots fired as Arlington officers chase suspect into Fairfax County

(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) A suspect fired gunshots at police in Arlington, sparking a high-speed chase down Route 50 that ended in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County. The incident started around 7:45 p.m. when Arlington County police were notified that a suspect that had fled from Prince George’s County police was entering the county, per scanner traffic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
Inside Nova

Oakton volleyball teams host Dig Pink matches

As other girls high-school volleyball teams have done over the years, the Oakton Cougars will host a Dig Pink breast-cancer fund-raising match, and hope to bring in scads of money. The contest is scheduled Oct. 13 against the Cougars’ Vienna neighborhood rival Madison Warhawks. There will be three volleyball matches...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP

Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy