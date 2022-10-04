Read full article on original website
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia enters...
Newton County SAT scores show mixed results
COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 61♦ 03 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 26; Routine; 94/A.
Henry County resident takes okra to new heights
STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up. His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s...
Three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — Three people in a box truck were killed Wednesday when a truck hit their vehicle head-on. According to reports, the three were traveling on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road at about 8:30 a.m. when an oncoming dump truck crossed the center yellow lines and hit them head-on.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale Newton County area this weekend, October 7-9
The Get Out There weekend guide lists five weekend events in the Rockdale and Newton County area. This weekend, take your pick of live music, community fun, breast cancer awareness month events and more.
Clarkk's Grove expansion gets final approval from city of Covington
COVINGTON — A zoning change that will allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district was given final approval by the Covington City Council Monday, with one change in the development conditions. The council opted to remove a condition recommended by the city’s planning staff that would require...
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at Newton County Animal Control
These animals are available for adoption through Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit NCAC's page on PetFinder.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of JANET CHEELY HUTTON a/k/a JANET RUTH HUTTON, deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 26th day of September, 2022 John Michael Hutton Executor of the Estate of Janet Cheely Hutton a/k/a Janet Ruth Hutton c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 GA Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 (770) 483-1431 908-82930 10/5 12 19 26 2022.
Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
UPDATE: Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept 27 - Oct. 3:. • Tyquan Poole, 23, Highgate Trail, Covington; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:. • Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 42, Blackwell Street, Covington; child support default -...
