Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
Select tickets on sale Thursday for WVU men’s hoops
Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma...
Plitzuweit brings Beilein approach, terminology to WVU
WVU's newest hoops coach shows shades of one of its best. Prior to being hired as the women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t have many personal ties to West Virginia. One tie she did have is a familiarity with former West Virginia men’s hoops head coach, John...
“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in
Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
Wheeling Health Right Health Fair in full swing Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair today, Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ”I think one of the biggest things...
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will have a “Party in the Barn” in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s the best of both worlds. Great jazz music in a beautiful rural setting. That’s what you can look forward to next week when the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s “Party in the Barn” returns to the Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont, Ohio.
Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour: Infernum In Terra
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween season is finally upon us, which means the haunted houses and attractions are back! So I’ve decided to take the Ohio Valley on a tour….Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour. Set in the home of a former meat-packing plant turned...
Wheeling Health Right’s Health Fair will have you “Falling For Health”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair on Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the most vendors they have had yet,...
Belmont County ODOT crews are ready for Old Man Winter
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Winter is just around the corner and experts are predicting lots of snow for our area. The good news is the ODOT crews in Belmont County will be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. They held their winter readiness event Thursday. That...
Belmont County Commission candidates speak out on the issues, with no political venom
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Voters in November will choose between incumbent Republican Jerry Echemann and Democrat challenger Jack Regis Sr. Echemann, a long-time news broadcaster, is completing his first term on the commission. Regis was mayor or council member in Martins Ferry for a combined 45 years. If you’ve come...
