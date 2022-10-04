ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition

The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU falls in straight sets to Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s volleyball is still searching for a Big 12 win after falling to Kansas State in straight sets at home on Wednesday, 25-22, 28-26 and 25-18. The youthful Mountaineer squad was competitive in all three sets, but the Wildcats came out on top to sweep their hosts. They even finished the third and final set on a 13-1 run to seal the win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Select tickets on sale Thursday for WVU men’s hoops

Two mini-packages and nonconference single game tickets for WVU men’s basketball home games will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map on WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package will include the Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Plitzuweit brings Beilein approach, terminology to WVU

WVU's newest hoops coach shows shades of one of its best. Prior to being hired as the women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t have many personal ties to West Virginia. One tie she did have is a familiarity with former West Virginia men’s hoops head coach, John...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in

Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Frost Advisory Issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours. The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county. Clouds will clear out...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling Health Right Health Fair in full swing Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair today, Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ”I think one of the biggest things...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour: Infernum In Terra

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween season is finally upon us, which means the haunted houses and attractions are back! So I’ve decided to take the Ohio Valley on a tour….Spooky Steve’s Groovy Ghost Mystery Tour. Set in the home of a former meat-packing plant turned...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Belmont County ODOT crews are ready for Old Man Winter

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Winter is just around the corner and experts are predicting lots of snow for our area. The good news is the ODOT crews in Belmont County will be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us. They held their winter readiness event Thursday. That...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

