Broadway.com
The Cast of Leopoldstadt on Bringing This Personal Tom Stoppard Play to Broadway
Tom Stoppard's Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, which delves into one Jewish family's legacy over the span of 50 years, opened at the Longacre Theatre on October 2. The play, directed by Patrick Marber, features a 38-member cast, including Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com caught up with the stars at Bryant Park Grill to discuss the play's relevancy, the importance of highlighting humanity amongst the tragedy and more.
Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
webnewsobserver.com
American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far
When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do. All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci spotted in Long Island City filming ‘Bupkis’
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Pete Davidson is a little bit outside of Staten Island these days, and he’s with a familiar friend. Davidson and Joe Pesci began filming a new show called “Bupkis” in Long Island City on Oct. 3, 2022. The two were photographed...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
New York City's very own slice of Hollywood history: Upper East Side apartment that once belonged to Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine hits the market for $7.95 MILLION - complete with stunning decor, a cozy fireplace, and its own LIBRARY
A glamorous Upper East Side apartment that once belonged to Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine has hit the market for $7.95 million. The four-bedroom, full-floor apartment sits on the fifth floor of the highly sought-after luxury building in the heart of New York City. Fontaine, who died at the age of...
whee.net
Princess Anne makes surprise visit to New York City
(NEW YORK) — Anne, the princess royal, is known as one of the most hardworking and unassuming members of Britain’s royal family, two traits she showed this week on a surprise visit to New York City. Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince...
Extra Extra: Princess Anne, Staten Island's biggest fan
Because the late Queen's daughter had a great time on the ferry yesterday, here are your end-of-day links: Record-setting pumpkin grown outside Buffalo, they're going to proceed with the filming of "Rust," mint-chocolate fried chicken is all the rage in South Korea, and more. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
From Murray Hill to Sutton Place: I left Dullsville and noisy neighbors for more excitement and walkability
Tired of noisy neighbors and living in a "no man’s land," Patty decided to sell her place and find a new one during the pandemic when prices were dropping. Several board rejections later, she landed in a Sutton Place dream home, complete with her own balcony. Here’s her story.
fox5ny.com
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building
NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
NY1
Elementary school renamed after city’s first Black mayor
An elementary school in Queens was renamed after David Dinkins, New York City’s first African American mayor, whose legacy on giving back to others was celebrated on Thursday. PS 48Q in Jamaica will be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. “Our history is more than...
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
Tennessee boy walking with parents is punched in face at random near Central Park
A 17-year-old boy who was visiting Central Park with his parents on Wednesday afternoon was punched in the face at random by a man who ran off after the attack, police said.
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
Sprawling Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ listed for $150 million
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The recent relisting of an oceanfront compound in Southampton could become the priciest real estate ever sold in an exclusive string of seaside communities popular among New York City’s most affluent residents. According to CNBC, owner Louise Blouin, an art magazine publisher and collector, has...
