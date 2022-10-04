Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO