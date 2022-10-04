Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
San Diego draw: Andreescu faces Samsonova; Gauff, Pegula back in action
World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads a strong field at the inaugural San Diego Open, where top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are set to play their first tournament since the US Open. Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez are also set to return to action. San Diego 2022: Main...
wtatennis.com
Cornet topples No.2 seed Kudermetova, faces Mertens in Monastir final
No.3 seed Alizé Cornet advanced to her first final of the season after defeating No.2 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Jasmin Open Monastir. Cornet will face Elise Mertens in the final. The Belgian advanced to her first final of the season as well after defeating Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 in the second semifinal.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek passes McNally test in Ostrava to notch 59th win of 2022
No.1 seed Iga Swiatek reached her 10th semifinal of 2022 with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of qualifier Caty McNally at the Agel Open. Having set a record for the longest Hologic WTA Tour winning streak between February and July, US Open champion Swiatek's active streak has now ticked up to nine. The Pole's overall season record is 59-7 -- one victory away from tying Caroline Wozniacki, the last player to win 60 matches in a single season. The former World No.1 hit that mark in 2017.
wtatennis.com
Rybakina powers past Kvitova in Ostrava quarterfinals
Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova had their first career meeting in the Agel Open quarterfinals on Friday evening, and it was Rybakina of Kazakhstan who got the better of Czech hope Kvitova with a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory. Rybakina, who triumphed in London for her first Grand Slam title...
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: How Ostrava winner Krejcikova turned her season around
In the past two weeks, Barbora Krejcikova swept back-to-back titles at the Tallinn Open and AGEL Open. The 2021 French Open champion rallied from a set down to hand top-ranked Iga Swiatek her first loss in a final since 2019, winning 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Ostrava. Krejcikova's two-week indoor run...
wtatennis.com
Shot of the Month: Magda Linette pulls off another stunning winner
Make that three years in a row that Magda Linette has come away with the top prize in our Shot of the Month. Her latest five-star moment came late last month against Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 16 in Seoul, South Korea. Already up a break in the third...
wtatennis.com
San Diego 2022: Dates, prize money, storylines and everything you need to know
The Hologic WTA Tour heads back to Southern California for the final WTA 500 event of the season at the San Diego Open. The San Diego Open is a new WTA 500 tournament that begins on Monday, Oct. 10. This is the first time the WTA tour has held a tour-level event in San Diego since 2013. The tournament is played on outdoor hard court at the Barnes Tennis Center and will use the Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty ball.
wtatennis.com
Mertens sweeps to seventh career title in Monastir
No.5 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium charged to her first title of the year with a 6-2, 6-0 dismantling of No.3 seed Alizé Cornet of France at the inaugural Jasmin Open on Sunday. Mertens captured her seventh career title after the 80-minute match, reeling off the last 11 games...
wtatennis.com
Swiatek grabs 60th win of year, will meet Krejcikova in Ostrava final
World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova will both carry winning streaks into Sunday’s championship match at the Agel Open. Reigning US Open champion Swiatek won her 10th straight match by fending off a stern challenge from hard-hitting World No.21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, eventually prevailing 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 38 minutes of semifinal play.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
