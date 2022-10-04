ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Lexington man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $1 million on a Powerball ticket sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way on Aug. 31. The winner told lottery officials he has been picking...
cohaitungchi.com

A Local’s Guide to Lexington, Kentucky: Downtown Date Ideas

You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | A Local’s Guide to Lexington, Kentucky: Downtown Date Ideas. Summer is just about over, which means the weather is slowly becoming more and more bearable. What better time than now to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of Lexington without all the yucky humid weather! There is so much to do in Lexington, especially in the downtown area. Some people may be bored or have trouble coming up with date activities that are out of the norm, or any at all, so I’ve come up with a list of things to do, places to eat, and places that will help you experience the city of Lexington, as well as support local businesses in the downtown area!
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
WUKY

WUKY SportsPage: Catching up with the 'Blond Bomber' Jay Shidler

Jay Shidler was a fan favorite during his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Known as the Blond Bomber in reference to his blond hair and long-range shooting skills, he was a starter as a freshman in 1976-77, and was a member of the 1978 national championship team. He was a high school All-American in Lawrenceville, Illinois and led his team to a state championship there. He and co-author Paul Corio wrote “Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide,” in which he is open about the ups and downs of his basketball career and his life since then.
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before we get settled in with the next push of cold air, we’ll see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s. It’ll be easy to enjoy the weather today. Highs should reach the mid to upper-70s throughout the entire area. There could be a little breeze blowing but it is nothing that will chill you to the bone. Just your typical presence of some light wind.
WTVQ

Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
WTVQ

Sawyer’s officially opens in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
