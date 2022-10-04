You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | A Local’s Guide to Lexington, Kentucky: Downtown Date Ideas. Summer is just about over, which means the weather is slowly becoming more and more bearable. What better time than now to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of Lexington without all the yucky humid weather! There is so much to do in Lexington, especially in the downtown area. Some people may be bored or have trouble coming up with date activities that are out of the norm, or any at all, so I’ve come up with a list of things to do, places to eat, and places that will help you experience the city of Lexington, as well as support local businesses in the downtown area!

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO