Lexington man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $1 million on a Powerball ticket sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way on Aug. 31. The winner told lottery officials he has been picking...
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
Rick Bozich's picks for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU on Oct. 8
Against the Spread | Week 6: Would you bet everything on Louisville?. We're racing to the mid-point of the 2022 college football season, and nobody in the WDRB Sports Against the Spread competition has tapped out — yet.
A Local’s Guide to Lexington, Kentucky: Downtown Date Ideas
You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | A Local’s Guide to Lexington, Kentucky: Downtown Date Ideas. Summer is just about over, which means the weather is slowly becoming more and more bearable. What better time than now to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of Lexington without all the yucky humid weather! There is so much to do in Lexington, especially in the downtown area. Some people may be bored or have trouble coming up with date activities that are out of the norm, or any at all, so I’ve come up with a list of things to do, places to eat, and places that will help you experience the city of Lexington, as well as support local businesses in the downtown area!
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
‘Am I dreaming?’ Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket with five winning numbers
A Lexington man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has come forward with the winning Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in Lexington on August 31st. The winning ticket that was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington matched the first five white ball numbers to...
WUKY SportsPage: Catching up with the 'Blond Bomber' Jay Shidler
Jay Shidler was a fan favorite during his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Known as the Blond Bomber in reference to his blond hair and long-range shooting skills, he was a starter as a freshman in 1976-77, and was a member of the 1978 national championship team. He was a high school All-American in Lawrenceville, Illinois and led his team to a state championship there. He and co-author Paul Corio wrote “Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide,” in which he is open about the ups and downs of his basketball career and his life since then.
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, & Dwight Yoakam To Livestream Kentucky Rising Concert
As previously announced, the “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert is set for October 11th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and will feature some of the biggest names in country music to ever come out of Kentucky… Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam. And while we knew...
Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday
News broke on Thursday evening that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina.
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before we get settled in with the next push of cold air, we’ll see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s. It’ll be easy to enjoy the weather today. Highs should reach the mid to upper-70s throughout the entire area. There could be a little breeze blowing but it is nothing that will chill you to the bone. Just your typical presence of some light wind.
Kentucky Possibly Turning to Redshirt Freshman QB Kaiya Sheron to Pilot Offense Against South Carolina
Saturday night could be the opportunity of a lifetime for redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron. Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina: KSR ...
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
