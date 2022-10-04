Read full article on original website
If Flying’s On Your Bucket List, You Might Wanna Go To Warsaw
I remember having long talks with people when I was young. You know the kind of conversations you have in your twenties at three o clock in the morning. And inevitably the conversation would lead away from girls or boys or school or crappy retail jobs into bigger, more aspirational topics. Charity and altruism would often come up, but big dreams were more at the forefront. I remember a friend of mine, when we would have these conversations after we opened one too many bottles of Boone's Farm, would always lead to stuff we wanted to do just because. You know, not things that we needed to do for our careers or our families or our health, but just because we wanted to. One thing he said he always wanted to do was learn to fly a helicopter. He was studying to be a safety engineer (admittedly that was probably his fifth major change), so it wasn't like he was going to need to learn to fly a helicopter for his job. He just wanted to, you know?
Hayride, Haunts & Hot Dogs! Want A Really Good Scare In Sedalia?
I will be coming up on my 1st full year of living as a Sedalia resident. I was not able to be a part of what has become an annual tradition. So let me take some time to let you know about the Haunted Hayride!. It will be taking place...
Get Your Spooky On With the Sedalia Spirit Walk
Guys, I might be a little too into Spooky Season this year, but if events like this keep popping up, I mean...can you blame me?. So I saw this and I just had to tell you about it. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance, the Sedalia Paranormal Investigators, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Liberty Center Association of the Arts are working together to put on a big Spirit Walk in Sedalia on the 15th.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Latest Liberty Center Show Brings “Midlands Of Ireland’ To Life. Go See It!
I have been a patron and a fan of the arts ever since high school. So I try and support them whenever I can. The Liberty Center in Sedalia will have their latest show open Thursday and run through Sunday. I got a chance to preview it, and wanted to tell you a little about it, and encourage you to check it out. It is a Drama Desk nominated show called Outside Mullingar and it will bring the 'Midlands of Ireland' to life.
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
What’s Lurking in the Dark Forest at Powell Gardens This Fall?
What's lurking in the woods at Powell Gardens this fall? Whatever it is it might just scare your pants off. Quixotic and Powell Gardens present an immersive, multimedia walkthrough installation in the woods this Halloween season. According to the Powell Gardens website, Dark Forest opens portals to worlds just out of our grasp. Worlds include enthralling performances, captivating music, and technology to help us "pierce the fabric of this universe." It looks a little spooky and scary too, take a look at this Youtube trailer.
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg
Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
19544 Blossom Point Drive, Rocky Mount, MO 65072
This gorgeous lake home has it all. The location is close to many desired spots of entertainment at the lake and sits in the sought-after Lick Branch Cove on mm 5. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan throughout the main level's spacious living/dining room. The upgraded kitchen is ideal for any culinary enthusiast showcasing stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, and updated cabinets and finishes. Open the sliding glass doors and step out on the expansive, screened-in deck with gorgeous views of the lake. The property features a completely updated concrete dock with wetsteps, a high dive, lily pad swim mat, a brand new Poly Boat Lift, and a double jet ski lift. There is also a fenced-in side yard for your furry family members to enjoy! With an abundance of room for parking and being sold furnished, this is a great opportunity for a part time or full-time lake home. Give us a call today to see the lake home that has it all.
Looking For Place To See Your Favorite Team? Sedalia Has New Eatery!
It is always disappointing when a place where you like to eat closes their doors. However, it is equally exciting when a new place opens. Sedalia has seen the closing of Mighty Melt (and re-opening), the closing of Golden Corral, and Denny's. Well now we can get excited about a new place. A new eatery & pub called Volker's. I got a sneak peak, and I thought you would enjoy seeing what is in store for us. Their Grand Opening is Oct 1st!
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp Notes Upcoming Events
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp's Fall Story Time will meet weekly on Tuesday, beginning Oct. 11 at Ezekial Williams Park at 10:30 a.m. A traditional German feather tree workshop will be held at Cole Camp Boonslick Library Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Local artist Sheri Farrington will instruct a...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Artists, Create Your Chalk Art Masterpiece at Burg Fest This October
If you're an artist, specifically someone who's good at drawing, you might dig the inaugural street chalk art competition at Burg Fest in Warrensburg on Saturday, October 8. Artists will have four hours on this day to create a chalk masterpiece in a five-foot by five-foot square on Market Street and have four hours to complete their pre-approved design. Winners will receive a Burg Fest T-shirt and have their winning chalk art featured on the Warrensburg Main Street website and social media pages.
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
New Airline Terminal In Columbia Is Almost Done! Will This Help Travelers?
If you have ever traveled from Columbia Regional Airport, then you know that they have been working on this new terminal for almost a year. They had also been working on some new bridges to help you avoid the elements. You can read that article HERE. But in regards to the terminal itself, it looks like things will be finished "soon".
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
