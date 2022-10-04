Read full article on original website
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Film Team Set To Adapt A+ Horror Comic Book With Stranger Things Producers
October is obviously the best time possible for imbibing on horror entertainment, with lots of freaky movies and TV shows being released ahead of Halloween’s arrival. (Including the franchise-capping Halloween Ends, no doubt.) But it’s also a great time for genre efforts to come together behind the scenes, setting up all the upcoming horror movies that’ll arrive later. And a doozy of a promising project has been put into development, with the filmmaker team behind the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman being tapped to bring the throwback horror comic book Night of the Ghoul to life for 20th Century Studios, with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy also in the mix.
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
WATCH: Trailer Released For Season 3 Of The Emmy Award Winning Series ‘Ghostwriter’
The Emmy Award-winning reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop will return to Apple TV+ later this month!
ABC Action News
'Let the Right One In' Premiering on Showtime Oct. 9
Actor Jacob Buster talks to us about his exciting new role in the new Showtime series 'Let The Right One In.' It is set to premiere October 9. In the show, Mark and his daughter Eleanor have returned home 10 years after becoming a vampire, desperate to find a cure. Others are drawn into their nightmare – a close friend from the past with everything to lose, a homicide detective raising her son alone, and an heiress to a pharmaceutical empire trying to save her infected brother. Terrifying and deeply human, this story asks how far we will go to give new life to those we love.
ABC Action News
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer killed on 'Rust' movie set
Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of "Rust," have reached a settlement. Hutchins died on Oct. 21 when a gun being held by Baldwin discharged a live round. The bullet struck Hutchins in the chest and also hit director Joel Souza, who survived.
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: O-T Fagbenle Calls Rescuing Hannah a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’
June and Luke are more desperate than ever to rescue Hannah in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
IGN
ONI: Thunder God's Tale - Exclusive Trailer Reveal
In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods? ONI: Thunder God's Tale will debut on Netflix on October 21, 2022.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Fairy Tale Adaptation Moving Forward at Universal Pictures
Last month was a big one for Stephen King fans, as not only did his new novel Fairy Tale hit shelves, but it was revealed that filmmaker Paul Greengrass was developing a film adaptation of the story, with Deadline confirming today that Universal Pictures has secured the distribution of the project. With some King adaptations landing at streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+, Universal joining the project means the film will likely land in theaters, though with Peacock gaining steam, it's also possible the project could land at that streamer. Stay tuned for details on the development of Fairy Tale.
13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford to Headline Starz Psychological Thriller
Australian actress Katherine Langford will fill the title tole in The Venery of Samantha Bird, a psychological thriller that has received an eight-episode order at Starz. Created by Anna Moriarty, who will serve as an executive producer alongside both showrunner Salvatore Stabile (Waco) and Jessica Rhoades, “The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” Starz original programming chief Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.” The premise: While visiting family in New England,...
Collider
Next 'Spider-Man' Spin-off Movie 'El Muerto' Being Directed by Jonás Cuarón
Still in early development, Sony Pictures is gearing up for a wild box-office success with their newest Marvel-based film El Muerto. According to The Wrap, Mexican screenwriter and filmmaker Jonás Cuarón (Desierto) has boarded the project as director, with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, or Benito A Martínez Ocasio, attached to star in the titular role. The script for Sony's latest super installment is being penned by Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Netflix Releases Trailer for Jason Momoa’s New ‘Slumberland’
Jason Mamoa is commanding dreams in the new Netflix film. Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming film, its take on Little Nemo In Slumberland. Slumberland is the stuff that dreams are made of. Starring Jason Mamoa, the family-friendly flick is a visually stunning journey into the dreamland of a young orphan who’s only hope is to see her lost father again.
Jordan Peele on the Challenge of Making ‘Nope’ and ‘Wendell & Wild’ During COVID, and Can Audiences Expect a ‘Key & Peele’ Reboot?
Jordan Peele is looking to push boundaries as a writer, director and producer every time he creates something new. “I’m going to keep trying to come up with original stories, and meet the expectations the audience has for me,” Peele says. “I hope to continue to lift original filmmakers up.” On this episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we sit down with Academy Award winner Peele to discuss his two feature film projects in the awards conversation: the sci-fi horror film “Nope,” which he wrote and directed, and the animated feature “Wendell & Wild,” which he voiced, co-wrote and...
Spoiler Alert Movie Trailer: Here's Your First Look at the Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello's Memoir
Focus Features on Thursday released a trailer for Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of TVLine founder Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. Those of you who have been following Michael’s reporting for any significant span of time are likely familiar with his memoir, which chronicles his husband Kit Cowan’s diagnosis with a rare and merciless form of neuroendocrine cancer and the 11 months that followed (leading to Kit’s passing in February 2015).
NME
Netflix’s crime-thriller K-drama ‘Somebody’ lands November release date
Netflix has announced the premiere date of its upcoming original K-drama Somebody. On October 4, Netflix unveiled the premiere date for the upcoming eight-episode crime-thriller series along with its first teaser clip. Somebody, which stars Kim Young-kwang (On Your Wedding Day) and rookie actress Kang Hae-lim will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on November 18.
