Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
Kearney Hub
Local election offices in US stressed
CARROLLTON, Ohio — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. Then, over a weekend, came word that the long-time county sheriff died. To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat, but should he?
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts ought to consider appointing himself to the U.S. Senate, or making that happen, some political observers said Thursday, even though the track record for such moves isn’t great. People are also reading…. Some Nebraska Republicans, on background, predicted Ricketts would not appoint himself,...
Kearney Hub
Biden surveys Fort Myers area
FORT MYERS, Florida — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis' handling of the storm recovery...
Kearney Hub
'Terrible devastation': AT&T employees aid hurricane efforts
A week before Hurricane Ian ravaged Fort Meyers and surrounding areas of Florida, AT&T sent in about 500 volunteers with equipment to prep for the incoming natural disaster. The volunteer group is known as the Network Disaster Recovery team, a group of AT&T employees who volunteer to set up emergency internet service to help first responders communicate with each other and with people who need help. AT&T has invested more than $600 million in the program since its inception in 1991.
Kearney Hub
Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Ian shakes Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached last week, Jane Compton and her husband — who lost their home and possessions to the storm — found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry. They prayed for the gusts to...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Sen. Brewer headed back to Ukraine, this time to take Bibles, evacuate elderly
LINCOLN — An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved. “You can either sit on the sidelines and watch history go by or dive in and try to make a difference,” said State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a decorated military veteran, who represents Nebraska’s Sandhills in the State Legislature.
Comments / 0