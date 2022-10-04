After starting cool on this Friday in the 50s and 60s we'll see sunny skies quickly help warm our temps into the 80s by midday. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. Saturday looks very similar with a cool start and a warm and sunny afternoon. Sunday will start cool and not humid but as temperatures warm into the 80s Sunday afternoon you may begin to feel the humidity creep up just a little bit.

