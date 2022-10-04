Read full article on original website
Bingham Healthcare held Brake for Breakfast event Wednesday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) ― In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bingham Healthcare held its annual Brake for Breakfast event: Wednesday. At 3:30 a.m., more than 100 Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 5,500 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was chapstick, shower self-exam hanging cards and mammogram information.
Impaired Vision Tricycle Race looks to teach youth about impaired driving
IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – Many young children took to the parking lot of Shilo Inn in a tricycle race. All racers had their vision impaired though with glasses that forced blurry vision. The TRAPPED Leadership Conference organized the event to teach young adults and children the importance of...
Tater Trot set Saturday
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove. The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County. You can register now online at idahotatertrot.com until Friday at...
Free Flu, COVID-19 vaccines at drive-by clinic Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Immunization Coalition in partnership with Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy will host a drive-thru flu shot and coronavirus vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines will be available at no cost, and insurance will...
3 things to do this weekend – October 7, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Tonight in Pocatello will the Bengal Basketball Hoopfest. Giving the public the chance to meet the teams ahead of the season. Plus, there’s free pizza and t-shirts. Can’t beat that. There will also be games and prizes to give away. It’ll be at Reed Gym at 7 PM.
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. The Pocatello Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity. Staff say the shelter usually sees about 12 to 15 animals at a time, but now the shelter is double that and counting. They...
Community Food Basket needs more donations fast
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This fall marks the start of another community-wide food drive for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. According to Food Basket director Ariel Jackson, it’s one of the food basket’s most important events of the year. “The donations that we collect through...
Fall leaves are starting to change
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – October brings a change in the air. The nights are cooler and the days are shorter. This all starts to bring a change of color to our leaves. Cheryl Beck with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest says she has seen this already happen in the high country.
Haunted History Walking Tours being Friday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the time of the year when you may see some interesting characters walking around. You might run into guys from SPRIO, also known as the Ghostbusters of the Gate City. They are letting people know about the Haunted History Walking Tours that start...
Blackfoot award winning cheese you may never see at your store but it’s there
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – On South Ash Street just off the main drag in Blackfoot there is a plant that has been there for 100 years and is now making award-winning cheese. Glanbia Nutritionals has been operating the facility for the past 9 years and sends out 40-pound blocks of cheese to 10 different unnamed cheese plants in the U.S. and even overseas. You will see their cheese on the store shelves under different names, but not Glanbia. The only place you can find their specialty cheeses is in Twin Falls through a project with the Cheese Innovation Center at a retail store called simply the Cheese Marketplace.
Chicken laying eggs inside eggs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A local chicken is producing eggs inside other eggs continuously on a family chicken coop in Idaho Falls. The Rosenkrance family got their first set of chickens back in May, and a couple weeks ago stumbled upon a massive egg. “My daughter likes to...
Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit in Pocatello biggest yet
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of students with hispanic heritage in the region gathered at Idaho State University Wednesday. They were there for the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit, which was in its second year being hosted at the university. Margie Gonzalez, the executive director for the Idaho Commission of...
Amare Global acquires Kyäni, Inc
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Amare Global, a mental wellness company out of southern California and Utah, will be acquiring Kyäni. Kyäni is a globally recognized health and wellness business headquartered in Idaho Falls with operations in more than 50 countries. Amare Global says this strategic partnership...
Queensrÿche coming to Fort Hall in December
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. All other Queensrÿche concert tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.
I-15 reopens after 2 separate accidents near Blackfoot Rest Area, Rose Road
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi-trucks was blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot near milepost 98. for approximately 3 hours Friday. A second accident also blocked part of the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area at milepost 101. Both accident...
Businesses offering more incentives to hire new employees
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Job seekers gathered in Idaho Falls Wednesday for the Department of Labor’s job fair, and there was no shortage of job opportunities. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position, trade or professional career, plenty of places are hiring. Several industries and local...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck accident blocks I-15 SB near Blackfoot Rest Area
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving two semi trucks are blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 near Rose Road north of Blackfoot. A second accident is partially blocking the road near the Blackfoot Rest Area. Idaho Transporation Department is saying they have detours in place. We will update...
