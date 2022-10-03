Read full article on original website
CB Misun Kelly decommits from Virginia Tech
A month after committing to Virginia Tech, cornerback Misun Kelley opened his recruitment up. The Central (S.C.) D W Daniel prospect announced Thursday night he was no longer committed to the Hokies. "At this time, I have decided to decommit from Virginia Tech and reopen up my recruitment," the 5-foot-10,...
Virginia Tech Football: Pry talks Bryce Duke, other freshmen redshirt status
Throughout five games this fall, Virginia Tech has played 11 true freshmen, including running back Bryce Duke and defensive end Keyshawn Burgos, both of which have played in all five contests and have forfeited the opportunity to take a redshirt during their first year on campus. On Tuesday, Virginia Tech...
'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment
Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
WSET
NBA superstar Stephen Curry reads new book to Franklin Co. elementary students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An NBA athlete is helping educate children across the country with his new book. On Tuesday, Franklin County students were able to hear from none other than Golden State Warriors team member Stephen Curry himself. Ferrum Elementary participated in a live question and answer...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech fans must watch ACC Network special on legendary coach Frank Beamer
If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic or struggling to come to terms with the current state of the Virginia Tech football program, then the ACC Network can make you feel better. The ACC Network debuted “ACC Legends: Frank Beamer” on Monday and replayed it throughout the day Tuesday. As expected, it was excellent.
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
techlunchpail.com
Overlooking Hendon Hooker Worse Than Overlooking Steph Curry
One of the great "what ifs" for Virginia Tech fans is what if Steph Curry would have been offered a scholarship by Seth Greenberg and played his college ball in Blacksburg instead of at Davidson?. There's plenty who see that as the biggest miss/what if in Virginia Tech Athletics history...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
pmg-va.com
Lewis E. Kemmerer, 95 Bedford
Lewis Edward “Jack” Kemmerer of Bedford, VA passed on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born on August 7, 1927, in Richmond, VA to the late Frank Harker Kemmerer and Denise Elsie Bariaux Kemmerer. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Christian Kemmerer and his two sisters Frances Hagar and Grace Petit.
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
pmg-va.com
A good place to live
This past weekend is one of those times that we should be thankful that Bedford is geographically located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We are far enough north and far enough inland that Hurricane Ian spent it’s fury eating Florida. Back out over water, it got its wind back and hit South Carolina as a minimal hurricane before moving inland.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
WSET
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Coming Caesars Virginia Is Already Impacting Danville – Mike Swanson
The Caesars Virginia casino is already having an invisible impact on Danville, Virginia, by drawing a lot more interest to the area. I live in Danville and I had noticed that on Google maps the casino was listed as “temporarily closed,” even though it has never opened and is not set to open until 2024. Turns out someone submitted it to Google as a real business, with a stock photo. Then it went down. Who knows how many people looked at this listing, because people around the entire country are doing a lot of Google searches for it every single month. Take a look at this snapshot of the Google keyword tool showing how many times people are searching for various Danville related search times.
pmg-va.com
William P. Karnes, 77, Huddleston
William Patrick “Pat” Karnes, 77, of Huddleston, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born in Bedford, VA on August 3, 1945 a son of the late Walter Clay Karnes and Margaret Kane Karnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Elizabeth Chaleki.
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced – Mike Swanson
This is a big day for Danville, Virginia and the entire region as the US Navy announced an economic development project with the Center for Advanced Manufacturing of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The announcement capped a three part event at the IALR, which began with Governor Youngkin speaking about $28 million in funds for the CMA. After he spoke, the Secretary of the Navy gave a presentation by remote video, and then at noon a manpower leader of the Navy spoke along with Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittyslvania County Board of Supervisors and of the Regional Industrial Facility, and Alonzo Jones, the Mayor of Danville. The details of how many jobs will ultimately come out of this were not revealed, but this is much bigger than what it may appear – in fact this announcement is likely to prove to be as important to the area as the coming Ceasars Virginia casino will be.
