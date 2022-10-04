Read full article on original website
It’s Official! McDonalds Is Bringing Back Happy Meal Buckets! Excited?
Well McDonalds is really getting on the nostalgia bandwagon. I for one, could not be happier. Trick or treating is one of the great activities for Halloween that kids love, and I am willing to bet that at least one of you had that McDonalds Halloween pail filled with candy. Now if you have kids, they can get them too.
The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome Some New Foals. Can We Meet Them?
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. They are now the home of 2 brand new Clydesdale foals...
Need A Pumpkin And Place To Entertain Kids? Big Bear Is Here!
Well now that we are into the month of October, perhaps it is time to be thinking about getting a pumpkin for your kids to carve. If you kids aren't into carving a pumpkin, perhaps you just want a place you can take your kids where they can have some outdoor fun, before it gets too cold, you can get a pumpkin, and kill 2 birds with one stone. I think I have a suggestion for you in Sedalia, that your young kids will enjoy and it won't cost you too much. Let me tell you about Big Bear Pumpkin Patch.
Get Your Spooky On With the Sedalia Spirit Walk
Guys, I might be a little too into Spooky Season this year, but if events like this keep popping up, I mean...can you blame me?. So I saw this and I just had to tell you about it. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance, the Sedalia Paranormal Investigators, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Liberty Center Association of the Arts are working together to put on a big Spirit Walk in Sedalia on the 15th.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News
We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade Route\Line Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
What’s Lurking in the Dark Forest at Powell Gardens This Fall?
What's lurking in the woods at Powell Gardens this fall? Whatever it is it might just scare your pants off. Quixotic and Powell Gardens present an immersive, multimedia walkthrough installation in the woods this Halloween season. According to the Powell Gardens website, Dark Forest opens portals to worlds just out of our grasp. Worlds include enthralling performances, captivating music, and technology to help us "pierce the fabric of this universe." It looks a little spooky and scary too, take a look at this Youtube trailer.
‘Stop Kiss’ Oct. 6-9 Kicks Off Theatre and Dance Season at UCM
University of Central Missouri (UCM) Theatre and Dance presents the play “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre Oct. 6- 9. “Stop Kiss” is the opening play of UCM Theatre and Dance’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, which is themed “HERstory,” providing presentations dedicated to women and their stories.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp Notes Upcoming Events
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp's Fall Story Time will meet weekly on Tuesday, beginning Oct. 11 at Ezekial Williams Park at 10:30 a.m. A traditional German feather tree workshop will be held at Cole Camp Boonslick Library Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Local artist Sheri Farrington will instruct a...
UCM Music Presents Saxophone Artist Athanasios Zervas
Enjoy an evening of entertainment at the University of Central Missouri this week as UCM Music presents a saxophone concert by guest artist Athanasios Zervas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Hart Recital Hall. A rare performer, composer, scholar, and conductor who is equally comfortable in the jazz...
SS Sedalia Victory Ship Plaque Unveiled
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson was contacted a few months ago by email by the US Department of Transportation, Maritime Division, to let the City know they had an artifact to give Sedalia. At first, I thought it was spam,” Mayor Dawson Monday night during the start of a regular City...
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 3, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a car was stopped in the area of West 32nd Street and South Park Avenue for speeding. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was also in possession of marijuana. Trace Daniel Dunham, 20, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail. There, Dunham was booked and released on a state charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
Sacred Heart Wins Game 2 of Kaysinger tourney
Junior Jackson Manning achieved a hat trick as the Sacred Heart boys soccer team beat Cole Camp 8-0 Wednesday night. In their second game of the Kaysinger conference tournament, the Gremlins ended the game early in the second half, shutting out the Bluebirds. Sophomore Joshua Pacheco was first to score...
Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover
Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
