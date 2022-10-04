Taste of the Abingtons set to return

After a two-year hiatus, Taste of the Abingtons will return on Oct. 30. Pictured are participants enjoy food at the 2019 version of Taste of the Abingtons.

CLARKS SUMMIT — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Taste of the Abingtons is back. It will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Country Club of Scranton.

The annual event, which has become tradition, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Abingtons.

The event, which is the Rotary’s primary fundraiser, features wine and food tasting, entertainment, raffles and a chance to mingle with your friends and neighbors.

For “foodies,” it’s a great chance to extend their palates and try new foods and flavors.

Funds raised at the event will go right back into the community, used to fund the annual fireworks display and assisting such organizations as the Boy Scouts.

The Rotary also sponsors food drives and assists area students.

President Diane Calabro said members couldn’t be more excited about the return of the event.

It’s a chance, she said, to get back to normal and to finance future events.

Co-chairs of the event are Virginia Johnson and Gail Cicerini.

The organization is made up of business owners and has strong support from local banks.

Membership in the Rotary builds friendships, aids in business development, provides opportunity for personal and professional development and helps members become part of a vibrant community.