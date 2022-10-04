ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, PA

Hopkins to be featured speaker at Local Author’s Luncheon

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 2 days ago

Kelly Ann Hopkins, librarian and creative writing teacher at Lackawanna Trail High School, will be this year’s featured author at the annual Local Author’s Luncheon to benefit the Forest City branch of the Susquehanna County Library System.

Kelly Ann is the author of “Gulf of Deception, High Vices and Buried Beneath.”

The luncheon will be held at Elkview Country Club at Crystal Lake on Oct. 12. This year’s luncheon is being dedicated in memory of Diana Junior, who served as the Forest City Librarian for 33 years.

The annual luncheon is sponsored by the Novel Woman Book Club and will start with a time of hospitality at 11:30. Lunch will be served at 12:15 followed by the speaker and a book signing.

The cost is $25 and checks can be made payable to the Forest City Library and mailed to Susquehanna County Library System, 458 High School Road, Montrose PA 18801.

For additional information, call 570-806-1591.

