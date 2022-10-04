O’Malley free drive-through Halloween party set

The 22nd annual O’Malley Free Drive-Through Halloween Party will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at McDade Park for children from preschool to fifth grade. The party will consist of Goodfellas pizza, cheeseburger and french frie coupons from the Keyser Avenue location of McDonald’s, Utz potato chips, a free meal from the Texas Roadhouse, tokens from Chuck E. Cheese, orange drink and candy. Children will meet DJ Jason Miller, the Wicked Witch of the West, and many other Halloween characters. Please RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 20, by calling 570-346-1828. Please leave the number of children who will be attending. Pictured are, from left: Patrick O’Malley, Karen Widdick, Gene Widdick, Marylou Oleski, Jim Moran, Hunter Marsen, Kieth Oleski, Matt O’Malley Jr., Matt O’Malley Sr., Neal Marsen, Mary O’Malley Ruddy, Leo Ruddy, Attorney John Brazil, Joe DeAntona, Jim Barrett and Vanessa Thomas.