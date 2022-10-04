ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marywood to offer free depression screenings

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 2 days ago

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is the most common mental health issue among adults.

The World Health Organization estimates that 350 million people of all ages suffer from depression worldwide.

Screening for depression and other mood disorders provides individuals and families with the opportunity to identify warning signs early and to connect with appropriate treatment. It is important to note that symptoms can look different across and within cultures.

National Depression Screening Day, set for Oct. 6, serves as a supportive community initiative to connect the public with mental health resources. Through this program, free depression screenings are offered at Marywood’s Psychological Services Center, located in the McGowan Center on the university’s campus. The screenings will be held on Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each screening lasts approximately 15 minutes. Early recognition and treatment of depression provide the best opportunity for recovery. The screenings offered at Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center are free, confidential, brief, and require no appointment or commitment.

Although the screenings are not diagnostic, they do provide valuable insight. Additionally, screenings can help to identify symptoms associated with depression or other mood disorders and clarify if help may be needed.

For questions about depression screenings or other mental health concerns, please contact Marywood’s Psychological Services Center at (570) 348-6269.

