ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
artsinstark.com

Lepley & Company Fall Succulent Planter Workshop | Massillon Museum

Adults and children ages eight and older are invited to join Lepley & Co. to create a one-of-a-kind succulent planter at the Massillon Museum on Saturday, October 15, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. By registering, participants will receive all of the materials they need for a succulent planter including fall-inspired...
MASSILLON, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
artsinstark.com

MassMu Children’s Pumpkin Patch Party

The Massillon Museum will host its annual Pumpkin Patch Party in person on Wednesday, October 12, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Children will trick-or-treat through the Museum galleries and visit an onsite pumpkin patch with their families. Members as well as children and grandchildren of members are...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Dance#Performing
cleveland19.com

$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Cleveland.com

Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy