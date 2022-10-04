Read full article on original website
artsinstark.com
Lepley & Company Fall Succulent Planter Workshop | Massillon Museum
Adults and children ages eight and older are invited to join Lepley & Co. to create a one-of-a-kind succulent planter at the Massillon Museum on Saturday, October 15, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. By registering, participants will receive all of the materials they need for a succulent planter including fall-inspired...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
artsinstark.com
MassMu Children’s Pumpkin Patch Party
The Massillon Museum will host its annual Pumpkin Patch Party in person on Wednesday, October 12, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Children will trick-or-treat through the Museum galleries and visit an onsite pumpkin patch with their families. Members as well as children and grandchildren of members are...
WOUB
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
Ohio elementary students petition to change trick or treat date
The first is if the 31st falls on a Friday, which would conflict with high school football, and if it falls on a Sunday, which might conflict with family worship.
cleveland19.com
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
How to buy tickets for the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton
This year's Home Builders Association Home for the Holidays house is under construction, and raffle tickets are available now to enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.
‘Savannah Bananas’ are coming to Akron
A baseball team known for its wacky, on-field antics is coming to Akron.
Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
Legendary Men’s Figure Skater Scott Hamilton is returning to his home state of Ohio to raise funds for cancer research.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
