Minnesota Twins Luis Arráez Wins American League Batting Title
As the 2022 MLB regular season ended on Wednesday two teams playing in Chicago were just playing. Not as contenders. But, one player came to the plate, walked his first two appearances, then would hit a double to the warning track in right-center field to score two runs. Luis Arráez,...
