In Massachusetts, only Berkshire County is rated 'high' for Covid by CDC
Berkshire is the only county in Massachusetts right now to be rated with a high community Covid-19 level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people in counties with a 'high' community rating wear masks. Pittsfield, Massachusetts Public Health Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay said...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
