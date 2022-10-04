COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO