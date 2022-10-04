ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer

McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County resident takes okra to new heights

STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up. His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commission approves agreements, purchases

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Oct. 4 commission meeting. Commissioners approved the emergency purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles in the total amount of $399,642 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners also approved the purchase of Heavy Apparatus Lifts from Mohawk Lifts in the amount of $55,213.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier in Newton County

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Board of Commission recognizes Henry County Chamber of Commerce

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners recognized the Henry County Chamber of Commerce for the prestigious honor of being named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The recognition came through a proclamation during the Oct. 5 Commission meeting. The Chamber of...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police buckle down on parking violations

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will no longer issue warnings for motor vehicles found in restricted areas or parked in an unauthorized manner within city limits. The police force announced that they will no longer be issuing warnings for Stockbridge residents who violate the city's ordinance regarding street...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

