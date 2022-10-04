Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Military Hall of Fame inducts retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer
McDonough resident, retired U. S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sarito Yvette Dyer has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF). Announcement of the induction, together with those of 14 other deserving veterans into the Class of 2022, was made by 2013 GMVHOF Founder Col. Paul Longgrear (USA-Ret) of Pine Mountain.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident takes okra to new heights
STOCKBRIDGE — After reading in the Herald about some really tall okra grown in Butts County that was vying to set a state record, Stockbridge resident Rusty Holcombe decided to see how his okra would measure up. His son Eric Holcombe sent photos to the Herald showing that Holcombe’s...
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend, October 7-9
The Get Out There weekend guide lists five weekend events in the Henry County area. This weekend, take your pick of live music, community-centered events and more!
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough resident breaks out real-estate platform to inspire youth after childhood trauma
McDONOUGH — If you ever had the opportunity to meet Joe Cox and hear his life story you would find yourself motivated toward two noteworthy things — to rise above your challenges and to never, ever give up. For Cox it took nearly 30 years for him to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commission approves agreements, purchases
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions at the Oct. 4 commission meeting. Commissioners approved the emergency purchase of six 2023 Dodge 4500 Ambulance vehicles in the total amount of $399,642 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioners also approved the purchase of Heavy Apparatus Lifts from Mohawk Lifts in the amount of $55,213.
Henry County Daily Herald
Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier in Newton County
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
Henry County Daily Herald
Board of Commission recognizes Henry County Chamber of Commerce
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners recognized the Henry County Chamber of Commerce for the prestigious honor of being named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The recognition came through a proclamation during the Oct. 5 Commission meeting. The Chamber of...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police buckle down on parking violations
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will no longer issue warnings for motor vehicles found in restricted areas or parked in an unauthorized manner within city limits. The police force announced that they will no longer be issuing warnings for Stockbridge residents who violate the city's ordinance regarding street...
Comments / 0