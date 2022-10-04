Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran on Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen
BERLIN — (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany on Saturday after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running...
Air France, Airbus face trial over 2009 Rio-Paris disaster
Air France and aircraft maker Airbus go on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 crash of a flight from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Its president, Daniele Lamy, said that instead of trying to pin the blame on the pilots, "We want this trial to be that of Airbus and Air France."
