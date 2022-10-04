Read full article on original website
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
More than 31 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
The best live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Oct. 6-13.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Former TV News Reporter & Social Media Manager Join Leadership Team at ‘National Strategies PR’
Tampa, FL – The public relations firm headquartered out of Tampa, Florida has named Christine McLarty as its Public Relations Director. An Emmy Award winning journalist, McLarty joins the agency’s leadership team with a tenure of more than a decade as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in newsrooms around the country. McLarty was most recently a Reporter for NBC8 WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa before transitioning to the PR world at an animal-based nonprofit.
thegabber.com
Things To Do in South Pinellas, Gulfport, Oct. 6-13
Thursday Salsa Here’s to a little salsa dancing to spice up your Thursdays. Join Latin dance instructor Royan Phillip for a dance social (and cash bar) from 6:30-7 p.m., a dance lesson from 7-8 p.m., and finally a full-blown bachata dance party. from 8-11 p.m. Happy dancing! Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. mygulfport.us/calendar.
Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
995qyk.com
Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
995qyk.com
Great Taco Deals For National Taco Day In Tampa Bay
October 4th is National Taco Day, but you can celebrate with great taco deals in Tampa Bay. How about that, National Taco Day falling on a Taco Tuesday!. National Taco Day started 2009 when California chain Del Taco declared October 4 National Taco Day. Even though the day started in California you can still celebrate here in the Tampa Bay area.
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
Maxim
This Classic Tampa Steakhouse Boasts One Of America’s Greatest Wine Cellars
Florida’s Bern’s Steakhouse has built a wine list that is truly mind-boggling. I had heard rumors about Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for years from my wine drug-dealer buddies. Those guys you turn to when you need something extra special, unobtanium. The sort of wines you mostly read about but never see. “Old & Rare” as it were.
995qyk.com
Rays Postseason Events Happening This Week In Tampa Bay
The Rays are in the playoffs and there are some Rays postseason events happening this week in the Tampa Bay area. The Rays will play the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Series, which starts on Friday. The series is a best-of-3 and all of the games will be played in Cleveland.
Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa
This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
City of Dunedin dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident,’ network shutdowns
The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has shut down a number of systems in its network.
ospreyobserver.com
Two Brandon Breweries That Should Be Added To Bay Craft Pass
Visit Tampa Bay recently created a Bay Crafted Pass. The Bay Crafted Pass was designed to drive economic impact to partner breweries in Hillsborough County by marketing to beer and cocktail enthusiasts in Florida and drive markets. Visitors can download the electronic passport, check in at different breweries via geo...
ospreyobserver.com
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa
I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
813area.com
Breakfast is Calling – Where to Find the Best Cinnamon Buns in Tampa
Nothing screams delicious and enjoyable breakfast like cinnamon buns on the table. This spiral-shaped goodness is undoubtedly a sweet, fluffy, and decadent food item that makes every foodie’s heart melt. It even tastes better when topped with crunchy bits such as pecans and bacon fragments. Feeling hungry for cinnamon...
995qyk.com
Here’s How To Avoid Insurance & Contractor Scams
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, it’s time for Southwest Florida to recover and rebuild. Sadly, there are scammers looking to pull a fast one and try to take cash out of your wallet. St. Petersburg Police posted four tips to avoid getting taken by fake insurance companies or crooked contractors.
