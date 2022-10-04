Read full article on original website
Taste of the Beaches returns to the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches, kicking off this Saturday. More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
St. Petersburg: No Smoking on the Beach
City Council Votes Unanimously to Ban Smoking and Vaping in Parks and on Beaches
995qyk.com
Set Times For 2022 Tampa Pig Jig & Show Information
What you need to know, including set times for the 2022 Tampa Pig Jig featuring Sam Hunt & Kip Moore. Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic community event, the Tampa Pig Jig, will return for an eleventh year when it welcomes multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker SAM HUNT to Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 22. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will join the lineup and alternative artists X Ambassadors, Bahamas, and Jarrod Morris. The event, presented by RIPA & Associates, Valley Bank, and Baldwin Risk Partners, donates proceeds to NephCure Kidney International (NephCure). It has become one of Tampa’s favorite fall events combining live music, games, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks into one fun-filled day.
Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Garden & Gun
A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian
As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
observernews.net
Eos Fitness grows its Florida footprint with new gym in Riverview
The EoS Fitness community has entered the southeastern Hillsborough County market with its newly opened location in Riverview, which adds to its slate of gyms open or set to open in Florida, including its sixth location in Tampa Bay next year. According to company officials, the EoS Riverview location, at...
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Hurricane Julia expected to form over Caribbean this weekend
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to form Friday and will likely become a hurricane over the southern Caribbean this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
Haunted Houses and Attractions to Visit this October
Everyone’s favorite spooky month is here and that means it’s time for the best Halloween...
thatssotampa.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Free concert Rock The Park Tampa is at Water Works this week
C-Renã, Navin Ave. and Speakeasy are on the bill.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Pediatric patients evacuated from Fort Myers hospital now being treated in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pediatric patients at a Fort Myers children's hospital were abruptly evacuated in the days following Hurricane Ian. After the building started to flood, about two dozen children were transported from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
