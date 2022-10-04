ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Taste of the Beaches returns to the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches, kicking off this Saturday. More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Set Times For 2022 Tampa Pig Jig & Show Information

What you need to know, including set times for the 2022 Tampa Pig Jig featuring Sam Hunt & Kip Moore. Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic community event, the Tampa Pig Jig, will return for an eleventh year when it welcomes multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker SAM HUNT to Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 22. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will join the lineup and alternative artists X Ambassadors, Bahamas, and Jarrod Morris. The event, presented by RIPA & Associates, Valley Bank, and Baldwin Risk Partners, donates proceeds to NephCure Kidney International (NephCure). It has become one of Tampa’s favorite fall events combining live music, games, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks into one fun-filled day.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years. More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
Garden & Gun

A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian

As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Eos Fitness grows its Florida footprint with new gym in Riverview

The EoS Fitness community has entered the southeastern Hillsborough County market with its newly opened location in Riverview, which adds to its slate of gyms open or set to open in Florida, including its sixth location in Tampa Bay next year. According to company officials, the EoS Riverview location, at...
RIVERVIEW, FL
thatssotampa.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete

Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL

