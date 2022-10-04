Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police catch Cortez Blvd robbery suspect
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Officers say they were able to track down the man they believe is responsible. Police arrested Jahad Oree after a foot chase on US-41 near Mariavilla.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
Collier County Sheriff makes 31 arrests for looting, breaking curfew
Police in Southwest Florida have announced the arrest of 31 individuals in the last four days for looting or suspicious activity after curfew.
firefighternation.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Battery Corrosion Sparks Spontaneous Electric Vehicle Fires in FL
Firefighters in Florida have a new challenge in cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian: spontaneous car fires in electric vehicles whose batteries corroded because of storm flooding. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis warned Thursday that corroding batteries are resulting in a rash of...
Fort Myers restaurants work to recover after Hurricane Ian
There are signs of downtown Fort Myers coming back to life one week after Hurricane Ian devastated the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputy stabbed by juvenile in Babcock Ranch; will recover
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said one of his deputies was injured early Thursday morning as he patrolled the area of Babcock Ranch. Prummell said the deputy found a juvenile prowling near a restaurant and when he questioned the child, the two got into an altercation. The sheriff’s office did...
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Cape Coral Fire Department: Turn off the main breaker to your house
The Cape Coral Fire Department is reminding residents to turn off their main breakers as power is restored in the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water
The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
wlrn.org
Downtown Fort Myers begins clean-up while looters are sent a warning
The message is clear: You loot, we shoot. That's what Nick Imbriaco is spray-painting on wrecked trailers in a park he calls home in North Fort Myers. He says he has handguns and rifles, and is willing to shoot anyone found taking items from homes. "We've just got to do...
After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 7
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead. The 17-year-old TAHJON BURROWS and 6-year-old TAHJIR BURROWS were last seen around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO is working to determine the cause of their deaths...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating
All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
