ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police catch Cortez Blvd robbery suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Officers say they were able to track down the man they believe is responsible. Police arrested Jahad Oree after a foot chase on US-41 near Mariavilla.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Cars
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Stressed Out
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers asks residents to conserve water

The City of Fort Myers is asking residents to conserve water. In a tweet, the city said it has restored water to most homes, but it is still working to reconnect water for the last six communities. The city asks residents not to wash cars, fill pools or hot tubs,...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County boat ramps closed; U.S. Coast Guard urges caution while boating

All Lee County Parks & Recreation boat ramps remain closed until further notice as the facilities and surrounding waterways are assessed. The U.S. Coast continues to conduct channel surveys and aids to navigation verifications due to potential navigational hazards caused by Hurricane Ian in the vicinity of Fort Myers Beach, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy