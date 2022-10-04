What you need to know, including set times for the 2022 Tampa Pig Jig featuring Sam Hunt & Kip Moore. Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic community event, the Tampa Pig Jig, will return for an eleventh year when it welcomes multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker SAM HUNT to Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 22. Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will join the lineup and alternative artists X Ambassadors, Bahamas, and Jarrod Morris. The event, presented by RIPA & Associates, Valley Bank, and Baldwin Risk Partners, donates proceeds to NephCure Kidney International (NephCure). It has become one of Tampa’s favorite fall events combining live music, games, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks into one fun-filled day.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO