Forest Grove sister act

Vikings soccer players Sophia and Elise Broberg are trouble for opposing teams on the pitch.

Bonds, by definition, are connections between two objects.

Bonds between people are often made stronger with time, experience and, of course, blood. As sisters, Sophia and Elise Broberg have that connection, and they're using it on and off the soccer field to make themselves and their Forest Grove girls soccer team better.

"Every practice, we try and push each other and make each other better," Elise said. "We're always holding each other accountable because we know how good each other and our team can be."

So far, so good for the Vikings, who are 5-2-1 overall and ranked sixth in the latest OSAA state rankings.

Last year's Forest Grove team — spearheaded by a handful of all-league players and the Broberg sisters, who were also all-state honorees — made it all the way to the state playoffs' semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Beaverton.

Despite losing some key members from that high-achieving Vikings squad, Sophia Broberg believes this year's team can reach historic heights. She and Elise, together with the other upperclassmen, are working to build a foundation of skill, experience and chemistry on which a championship team might stand.

"Our chemistry and camaraderie is just really great," Sophia Broberg said. "I definitely think that's been a major part of us playing at our highest level when it comes to our toughest games."

Both Sophia, a senior, and Elise Broberg, a junior, have been playing soccer since they were each 4 years old. Elise got her start as part of a youth program in Scappoose, while Sophia said she spent the bulk of her formidable years learning the game at FC Portland from coaches Bryan Grant and Mike DiPenna, whom she credits immensely for her development as a player.

Since then, both have played their way to the Portland Thorns Academy, where they play alongside much of the Portland area's premier soccer talent. During their time at the academy, they've been lucky to compete with and against the best of the best, but while that experience has been both fun and valuable in regards to development, they'll happily tell you playing for the Vikings is also challenging — and a heck of a lot of fun.

"I think high school is really awesome because you build close connections with the girls who you go to school with," Sophia Broberg said. "You're constantly around them and they're like your sisters. That's something I really appreciate about it."

Elise Broberg said high school sports also offers everyone a chance to prove themselves, and through that process, it builds confidence in the players and team.

"In club, you have really great players and you're always competing for a spot on the field," she said. "But the high school team gives everyone a chance to play and shine, and it allows people to show their abilities. That's cool."

Playing at Forest Grove also allows the sisters an opportunity to play together, despite their age difference, and they relish that.

The sisters are close. Even off the field, they spend much of their time together. That closeness helps them on the pitch, and even in the most intense moments, it allows them to focus their energy towards the team and helping everyone — including themselves — get better.

"We're both very passionate, and I think we understand that and respect each other on the field," Sophia Broberg said. "We're always going to let each other know if we thought something could've been done better, but we never take it off the field."

That mutual respect also applies to the game itself. Both players speak glowingly about what soccer has provided them, but also about what it allows them to do on a game-in, game-out basis.

"I really love the game, because it's always different," Elise Broberg said. "No matter what game it is, you can always dictate the outcome depending on how hard you work. And I like that because it makes me push myself."

And you'll find that same passion in Sophia Broberg, who — like her younger sister — also enjoys the creative aspects the game provides, along with the people it allows you to meet.

"It really allows you the ability to do things in your own way and express yourself through your play," Sophia Broberg said. "You also get to meet so many awesome people, especially through club. That's a really great part about soccer."

As upperclassmen and now veterans of a team that lost strong team leaders to graduation, the sisters said they've enjoyed helping to lead the team and said it's been fun figuring out how this younger team operates in comparison to last year's unit.

"We lost some key defensive players, and our game was getting up the line with our outside backs and crossing it in to get goals," Elise Broberg said. "This year, we had to figure out different ways to score and kind of change our style, and I think we're doing a pretty good job of learning how to connect with each other and do things in a different way."

How far will it take them this year? That's yet to be determined, but soccer may take both Sophia and Elise Broberg to college. Sophia is interested in engineering, while Elise would like to make a career in sports analytics or broadcasting.

Both are presently going through the recruiting process, and with outstanding marks in the classroom, they aim to play at the Division I college level. Could that be together? One never knows, but both think that would be pretty cool if it played out that way.

"That's something we've definitely discussed," Sophia Broberg said. "I would love to get that opportunity to play together."

"That would be a lot of fun if we were able to do that," Elise Broberg said. "We'd really push each other to get better and we'd be able to help each other when times get hard, and just always be there for each other."

So, who's better?

"Probably me," Elise Broberg said with a chuckle. "I'm just kidding."

Neither would really say, but both are fans of the other — on and off the field.

